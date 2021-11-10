WATCH: Kelly Graves Recaps Dominant 91-34 Win vs. Idaho State

Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    WATCH: Kelly Graves Recaps Season-Opening Win vs. Idaho State

    Hear from the Ducks' head coach after their dominant win over Idaho State to open up the season.
    Kelly Graves spoke with the media after the No. 10 Oregon Ducks blew out Idaho State 91-34. He discussed the team's mindset as they held the Bengals — an NCAA Tournament team last season — to just 34 points and 22.6% shooting Tuesday night, as well as the health of Nyara Sabally.

