WATCH: Kelly Graves Recaps Dominant 91-34 Win vs. Idaho State

WATCH: Kelly Graves Recaps Season-Opening Win vs. Idaho State
Kelly Graves spoke with the media after the No. 10 Oregon Ducks blew out Idaho State 91-34. He discussed the team's mindset as they held the Bengals — an NCAA Tournament team last season — to just 34 points and 22.6% shooting Tuesday night, as well as the health of Nyara Sabally.
