WATCH: Kelly Graves Recaps Dominant 91-34 Win vs. Idaho State

Hear from the Ducks' head coach after their dominant win over Idaho State to open up the season.

Kelly Graves spoke with the media after the No. 10 Oregon Ducks blew out Idaho State 91-34. He discussed the team's mindset as they held the Bengals — an NCAA Tournament team last season — to just 34 points and 22.6% shooting Tuesday night, as well as the health of Nyara Sabally.

More from Ducks Digest

No. 13 Oregon Routs Idaho State 91-34 in Regular Season Opener

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Check out our Forums HERE

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE