    • November 15, 2021
    WATCH: Rivaldo Soares Speaks After Win Over SMU

    The Ducks' newcomer put up 10 points off the bench in the 86-63 victory.
    No. 13 Oregon rolled past SMU 86-63 Friday night behind four players scoring in double figures, including Rivaldo Soares. Soares dropped 10 points and seven rebounds in 28 minutes off the bench, shooting 3-of-8 from the field, 1-of-3 from three and 3-of-5 from the free throw line.

    Soares spoke with the media postgame to discuss his performance in the victory.

