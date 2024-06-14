Who Did Oregon Basketball Grab from Georgetown to Replace N'Faly Dante?
EUGENE- The Oregon Ducks men's basketball team solidified their roster for the upcoming season by landing graduate transfer forward Supreme Cook. This move fills the Ducks' 13th and final scholarship spot, which was initially reserved for N'Faly Dante.
Dante, a key contributor for the Ducks, suffered a season-ending ACL tear in 2020-21 and sought a waiver for an extra year of eligibility. The NCAA denied his appeal Thursday, officially ending the big man's college career and erasing the possibility of a return to Oregon's Roster.
Coach Dana Altman and his staff wasted no time in finding a replacement. Just a day after Dante's news, the Ducks secured a commitment from Cook, a 6-10 force from Georgetown University.
Cook spent just one season at Georgetown, playing the previous three years at Fairfield. During his year as a Hoya, he established himself as a reliable scorer and rebounder. Cook started in all 32 games last season, averaging 10.5 points per game and shooting 57.5% from the field. Cook also scored in double figures 17 times throughout the season.
Cook dominated the glass, leading the Big East Conference in offensive rebounds (3.8 per game) and ranking fourth overall in total rebounds (8.0 per game).
Despite his success at Georgetown, Cook opted to enter the transfer portal in late April.
Cook visited the University of Oregon's campus last week and committed to the program Friday.
His arrival brings much-needed size and rebounding to Oregon's frontcourt. With Dante's absence, Cook is expected to compete for a starting role alongside returners Kwame Evans Jr. and Nate Bittle.
With the roster finalized, Altman and his staff can now fully focus on preparing for the upcoming season. The Ducks have a strong core of returning players and have addressed various needs through the transfer portal. Oregon Has the potential to be a top contender for a Big Ten Conference title.
