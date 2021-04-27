'I don't see any holes in his game' | Jevon Holland's NFL Draft Outlook

Oregon safety Jevon Holland played his last game as a Duck in the 2020 Rose Bowl against Wisconsin. He chose to opt-out of the 2020 college football season during the COVID-19 pandemic to prepare for the NFL Draft.

In just two seasons at Oregon, Holland established himself as one of the top safeties in the nation, being named a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, given annually to the country's top defensive back.

He is a true ballhawk in the secondary and brings tremendous versatility as a defensive back. The Oregon product also spent time as a cover corner in various defensive schemes on top of returning punts.

Holland made an immediate impact as part of Mario Cristobal's 2018 recruiting class. Had he returned for the 2020 season, he would have been part of an Oregon secondary that many people placed in the conversation for the best in the country.

Former NFL and college head coach Jim Mora breaks down Holland's game and draft projection in the above video.

