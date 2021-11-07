5 Takeaways From Oregon’s 26-16 Rivalry Win over Washington

Oregon leaves rainy, windy, and cold Seattle with a 26-16 victory that puts Oregon at 8-1 on the season.

This also gives the Ducks a win over Washington in 15 of their last 17 meetings. Oregon next will take on a tough Washington State team that’s coming off of a bye.

Here are five takeaways from Oregon’s win vs the Huskies.

1. Travis Dye is a Workhorse

Travis Dye simply put had the game of his life vs. the Huskies tonight with 28 carries for 211 yards rushing which is easily a career-high for him. He had a couple of catches for 13 more yards as well.

Dye was at his best when his best was needed. Oregon could not pass the football with the Washington passing defense being so good and the weather conditions being so bad. Dye will go down in this rivalry’s history with this performance on Saturday night in Seattle. Duck fans won’t soon forget it.

2. Defense was Fantastic

If Dye was the MVP, this entire defense today was a close second. The Ducks defense only let up one real scoring drive all game, coming early in the 4th quarter. Washington only had 166 yards of total offense for the entire game. They were 3-12 on 3rd down, and 0-2 on 4th down. They were so dominant, Husky head coach Jimmy Lake decided to punt with two minutes left in the game down eight points. Any way you slice it this performance for the Oregon defense was elite, and nothing short of it

3. The Offensive Line Dominated UW's Defensive Front

The offensive line really asserted himself in this game once the Ducks realized they could run the football at will. They gave holes for Travis Dye and Byron Cardwell to run through all the time in the 2nd half. Ryan Walk went down with an injury and George Moore came in and the line didn’t miss a beat. This is what Mario Cristobal wanted when he took this head coaching job with his offensive line, and they gave him it tonight.

4. Oregon Can Win in Different Ways

Oregon was able to win last week by throwing the football around the field and making Anthony Brown look great. On a night where it was extremely hard to pass for multiple reasons, the Oregon offense found a way to get the job done by playing Mario Cristobal’s type of football: running the ball with physicality up the middle with the offensive line. Oregon has also won by getting out on the edge and using speed vs Ohio State. This Oregon team has faced many different types of adversity and they’ve been able to overcome almost all of it.

5. The College Football Playoff is There for the Taking

Oregon is in an excellent spot now in the College Football Playoff rankings. They are currently #4 but are likely to move up after #3 Michigan State lost to Purdue today. #2 Alabama, #5 Ohio State, and #6 Cincinnati all struggled to win their games as well. For Oregon, they need to focus on their business at hand, and if they can do that and win the rest of their games, the Ducks will be in an excellent position to get in the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2015.

