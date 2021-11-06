Alex Forsyth Active But Not Starting vs. Washington

After missing the last four games due to back problems, the Oregon Ducks former-starting center is a full-go for the rivalry game against Washington.

Forsyth was fully suited up warming up before the game and giving snaps to backup quarterback Robby Ashford. Starting quarterback Anthony Brown got pre-game snaps from Ryan Walk.

"Forsyth is a hundred percent, done everything," Mario Cristobal told reporters in a press conference on Wednesday.

To begin the game, Walk got the start at center and Forsyth was fully suited up on the sideline. The West Linn native took reps with the second string during pregame 11v11.

The head coach was upfront about how it's been the same story with Forsyth each of the past four weeks, and tried to provide more clarity around what's been a very unpredictable month of back spasms for his starting center.

"Feel great about it. Because it's been unpredictable so to speak, I'm just gonna say that's where he's at right now. We've done everything possible with him and he's practiced full throttle every rep."

Oregon has trotted Ryan Walk out at center in each of the last four games and he hasn't missed a beat despite occupying the right guard spot for much of the season. Cristobal added that the team gets four players snaps at center throughout the week in practice and that there's always a competition, which includes Dawson Jaramillo, who has been called a Swiss army knife of this year's group after playing multiple positions at a high level.

