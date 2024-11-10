AP Top-25 Poll Chaos: Oregon Ducks on Top, Georgia and Miami Drop
The Oregon Ducks handled business against the Maryland Terrapins, improving to 10-0 and secruing the No. 1 ranking in the AP Top-25 Poll. Oregon is unanimous in the top spot for the second consecutive week. Behind the Ducks, some November chaos has the rest of the rankings in question.
The No. 11 Georgia Bulldogs lost 28-10 to the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels. The Rebels' defense forced three turnovers, keeping their College Football Playoff hopes alive. Georgia faces No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday, Nov. 16, in a must-win game for the Bulldogs.
No. 12 Miami lost to unranked Georgia Tech 28-23 for the Hurricanes' first loss of the season. Miami coach Mario Cristobal and his team can still make the ACC Championship Game, but their AP Poll ranking falls out of the top ten.
With Georgia and Miami losing, there seems to be little argument around the Ohio State Buckeyes as the No. 2 team in the country. The Buckeyes' only loss of the season is by one point against No. 1 Oregon in Autzen Stadium.
The No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers jump into the top five after beating Michigan 20-15 and improving to 10-0. While some may criticize Indiana's schedule, staying undefeated through 10 games is no small task. The Hoosiers have a bye before traveling to Ohio State.
Only four teams remain unbeaten in college football: No. 7 BYU (9-0) and No. 16 Army (9-0) in addition to Oregon and Indiana. The BYU Cougars struggled on the road against their rivals, Utah, but coach Kalani Sitake and his team won 22-21 on a last-second field goal.
Despite being the unanimous No. 1 team in the country, Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning has reiterated that the ranking does not matter. The Ducks beat Maryland, but they committed a season-high 95 penalty yards.
"We didn't play as well as we could, right? There's no doubt about that," said Lanning after the game. I don't think our guys have a lack of prep, you know, but we didn't play as well as we can. So, you know, I'd say every game this year, I felt like we've grown. This one, we got some thrilling moments, so we're going to learn from it.”
The No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide ran away from the No. 21 LSU Tigers on the road, winning 42-13 in what was supposed to be the game of the week. Alabama's win keeps them in the playoff hunt, but the Crimson Tide are currently on the outside looking in for the SEC Championship Game.
No. 3 Texas is back in the top three with Oregon and Ohio State, putting them in control of the SEC.
While the AP Top-25 Poll does not impact the College Football Playoff rankings or seeding, it gives a first look at how certain teams are viewed. No. 13 Boise State survived against Nevada, and the Broncos improved to 8-1 with a loss to Oregon.
Here is the full AP Top-25 Poll:
1 Oregon
2 Ohio State
3 Texas
4 Penn State
5 Indiana
6 Tennessee
7 BYU
8 Notre Dame
9 Alabama
10 Ole Miss
11 Georgia
12 Miami
13 Boise State
14 SMU
15 Texas A&M
16 Army
17 Clemson
18 Colorado
19 Washington State
20 Kansas State
21 LSU
22 Louisville
23 South Carolina
24 Missouri
25 Tulane
