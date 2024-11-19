Big Ten Power Rankings: Oregon Ducks Above Ohio State Buckeyes, Indiana Hoosiers?
The Oregon Ducks hung on to a 16-13 win at Wisconsin on Saturday night. Was it enough to keep Oregon on top of the Big Ten Power Rankings?
1. Oregon Ducks: 11-0 (Last Week: 1)
The Oregon Ducks kept their undefeated season alive with a 16-13 win over Wisconsin. It was not a pretty game, but the Ducks escaped with a narrow win on the road. They have likely done enough in these 11 games to secure a college football playoff spot.
Next Game: 11/30 vs. Washington
2. Ohio State Buckeyes: 9-1 (Last Week: 2)
Ohio State went on the road and beat Northwestern 31-7. The Ohio State defense continues to be arguably the best unit in the country. They have only allowed an opposing team's offense into the end zone once in the last three games,
Next Game: 11/23 vs. Indiana
3. Indiana Hoosiers: 10-0 (Last Week: 3)
The Indiana Hoosiers had a bye week. Next up is their biggest test, at Ohio State.
Next Game: 11/23 at Ohio State
4. Penn State Nittany Lions: 9-1 (Last Week: 4)
Penn State beat up on Purdue 49-10, and the Boilermakers never had a chance. The Nittany Lions still have a chance to make the Big ten title game, depending on the results of Indiana vs. Ohio State. The path to a first round bye in the college football playoff is still there, but the bigger question is if they can beat a highly-ranked team.
Next Game: 11/23 at Minnesota
5. Illinois Fighting Illini: 7-3 (Last Week: 5)
Illinois beat Michigan State 38-16. No reason to move the Illini down after a Big Ten win to snap their a two-game losing skid.
Next Game: 11/23 at Rutgers
6. Minnesota Golden Gophers: 6-4 (Last Week: 6)
Minnesota was on a bye week and stays put at No. 6. Not a lot of movement in this week’s rankings to this point.
Next Game: 11/23 vs. Penn State
7. Rutgers Scarlet Knights: 6-4 (Last Week: NR)
Rutgers jumps up to No. 7 after their 31-17 road win against Maryland. The Scarlet Knights have righted the ship in their past two games and have a record of 6-4. The season looked like it was lost after losing four straight games, but this team has rebounded nicely. Rutgers is bowl eligible.
Next Game: 11/23 vs. Illinois
8. Iowa Hawkeyes: 6-4 (Last Week: 7)
Iowa was on a bye but moves down a spot because the team they lost, UCLA, lost on Friday night to Washington.
Next Game: 11/23 at Maryland
9. Washington Huskies: 6-5 (Last Week: NR)
The Huskies make their way back into the top 10 after a 31-19 win over a hot UCLA team. Washington secured a bowl game berth and now has a bye week to prepare for their Pacific Northwest rival, the Oregon Ducks, in two weeks.
Next Game: 11/30 at Oregon
10. USC Trojans: 5-5 (Last Week: NR)
At long last, the USC Trojans have made it back into the power rankings. The Trojans beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers 28-20 in quarterback Jayden Maiava’s first game as a starter for the Trojans. If USC held onto the five fourth-quarter leads they have lost this year, the Trojans would be right with Oregon and Ohio State at the top of the Big Ten.
Next Game: 11/23 at UCLA
Dropped from Rankings: Nebraska, UCLA, Wisconsin
