Big Ten Power Rankings: Oregon Ducks Holding Off Ohio State Buckeyes for No.1 Spot
The Oregon Ducks had a bye over the weekend. They hold on to the top spot in the Big Ten Power Rankings even after Ohio States' dominating performance over Indiana.
1. Oregon Ducks: 11-0 (Last Week: 1)
The Oregon Ducks had a bye week as they get ready for their rivalry matchup vs. Washington on Saturday. The No.1 team in the land remains on top.
Next Game: 11/30 vs. Washington
2. Ohio State Buckeyes: 10-1 (Last Week: 2)
Ohio State showed that are the clear cut No. 2 team in the Big Ten with their 38-15 win over Indiana. If Ohio State can beat Michigan next week, they will get another crack at Oregon in the Big Ten Title Game.
Next Game: 11/30 vs. Michigan
3. Penn State Nittany Lions: 10-1 (Last Week: 4)
Penn State squeaked out a 26-25 win over Minnesota on the road. The Golden Gophers have been playing well, so this was not an easy game by any means. If the Nittany Lions can beat Maryland next week, they will likely be hosting a College Football Playoff home game in round one.
Next Game: 11/30 vs. Maryland
4. Indiana Hoosiers: 10-1 (Last Week: 3)
Indiana got a reality check on Saturday. They got throttled by Ohio State 38-15 and are clearly not on the level of the top teams in the Big Ten. However, if they win their final game vs. Purdue, they will be 11-1 and in a good position to get into the playoff.
Next Game: 11/30 vs. Purdue
5. Illinois Fighting Illini: 8-3 (Last Week: 5)
The Illini have rebounded after their two game losing skid. Illinois has beaten Michigan State and Rutgers in back to back weeks. They have proven to be the fifth-best team in the Big Ten all season long.
Next Game: 11/30 at Northwestern
6. Iowa Hawkeyes: 7-4 (Last Week: 8)
Year in and year out, Iowa is one of the most consistent teams in the country. The Hawkeyes have not finished below .500 in the regular season under coach Kirk Ferentz since 2000. Here they are again with 7 wins heading into the last week of the regular season.
Next Game: 11/29 vs. Nebraska
7. Minnesota Golden Gophers: 6-5 (Last Week: 6)
Minnesota is addicted to playing in one possession games. The Golden Gophers have played seven one-score games and have a record of 3-4 in those games. They are what their record says they are.
Next Game: 11/29 at Wisconsin
8. Washington Huskies: 6-5 (Last Week: 9)
Washington had a bye this week. Can they shock the world at Oregon on Saturday? They have already clinched a bowl game berth under coach Jedd Fisch's first year as a Husky.
Next Game: 11/30 at Oregon
9. USC Trojans: 6-5 (Last Week: 10)
USC defeated rival UCLA 19-13. The Trojans may be 6-5 on the season, but are 2-0 with Jayden Maiava at quarterback. They have avoided the complete disaster of missing out on a bowl game in 2024.
Next Game: 11/30 vs. Notre Dame
10. Michigan Wolverines: 6-5 (Last Week: NR)
The Wolverines curb stomped Northwestern 50-6, and it got them back into the top ten. This is a very average football team, but their toughness and rushing attack allow them to beat up on inferior teams.
Next Game: 11/30 at Ohio State
Dropped from Rankings: Rutgers
MORE: Who Will Oregon Ducks Face in Big Ten Championship Game: Ohio State, Indiana?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Schedule: Washington Huskies Kickoff Time, TV Broadcast Announced
MORE: Oregon Ducks Injury Update: Tez Johnson, Marcus Harper II, Jordan Burch
MORE: Is 4-Star Tight End Andrew Olesh Flipping From Michigan Wolverines To Oregon Ducks?
MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Oregon Ducks 5-Star Target Anthony Jones Says Dan Lanning 'Keeps It Real'
MORE: Oregon Ducks Commit Brandon Finney Visiting Eugene Amid Penn State Flip Rumors
MORE: Washington Huskies' Jedd Fisch Reveals Quarterback Plans Against Oregon Ducks
MORE: Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert, Denver Broncos' Bo Nix to Play in Primetime
MORE: Washington Commanders' Marcus Mariota To Replace New York Giants' Daniel Jones?
MORE: Pat McAfee: Dan Lanning 'Feels Pretty Committed' To Oregon Ducks Amid NFL Coach Rumors
MORE: No. 1 Oregon Ducks Emerge As Massive Favorites Over Washington Huskies