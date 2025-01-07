Ducks Digest

Bill Belichick To Add Oregon Ducks Analyst to North Carolina Coaching Staff

Oregon Ducks offensive analyst Matt Lombardi is expected to become an assistant coach on Bill Belichick's staff with the North Carolina Tar Heels. Lombardi spent just one year with the Ducks.

Cory Pappas

Dec 14, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head football coach Bill Belichick is introduced during half time at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Dec 14, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head football coach Bill Belichick is introduced during half time at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Oregon Ducks offensive analyst Matt Lombardi is expected to go to North Carolina to be an offensive assistant coach and possibly the quarterback coach as reported by Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports and 247sports. 

Lombardi spent just one year at Oregon. Previously, he spent time in the NFL with the Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers.

Lombardi will now be a member of first year Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick’s staff. Lombardi is also the son of North Carolina Tar Heels’ general manager, Mike Lombardi. 

Dec 14, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head football coach Bill Belichick during half time
Dec 14, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head football coach Bill Belichick during half time at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Bill Belichick shocked the football world when it was announced he would be taking the North Carolina job in December. Belichick is arguably the greatest football coach of all time, with an NFL best six-super bowls won as head coach. 

Belichick was the coach of the New England Patriots from 2000-2023. When he took over, the Patriots were one of the franchises in the NFL that had never won a super bowl. By the time he left New England, the Patriots were tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most Super Bowls in NFL history with six. 

After the break up between Belichick and the Patriots following the 2023-2024 season, it was expected that Belichick would end up getting a job with another franchise. To the surprise of many, Belichick was not hired in the coaching carousel. He spent the past season going on multiple shows such as ESPN’s College GameDay before taking the job at North Carolina.

Belichick and Lombardi History

Dec 24, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during the fourth quarter against the Den
Dec 24, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Bill Belichick and Mike Lombardi have a history together that goes back over 30 years. When Belichick was the head coach of the Cleveland Browns from 1991-1995, Lombardi was a director of player and pro personnel. Additionally, Lombardi was on the Patriots staff with Belichick from 2014 to 2016 as an assistant to the coaching staff.

Now, Belichick will be working with two Lombardi's with Matt and Mike at North Carolina.

North Carolina football typically isn't one of the biggest attention grabbers in college football, but that will change this season with Belichick on the sidelines. The Tar Heels will kick off the 2025 season on August 30th at home vs. the TCU Horned Frogs.

With many coaches showing displeasure with the new age of college football due to the transfer portal and NIL, Belichick sees opportunity. It will be interesting to see how he adjusts to the college game.

Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

