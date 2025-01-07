Bill Belichick To Add Oregon Ducks Analyst to North Carolina Coaching Staff
Oregon Ducks offensive analyst Matt Lombardi is expected to go to North Carolina to be an offensive assistant coach and possibly the quarterback coach as reported by Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports and 247sports.
Lombardi spent just one year at Oregon. Previously, he spent time in the NFL with the Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers.
Lombardi will now be a member of first year Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick’s staff. Lombardi is also the son of North Carolina Tar Heels’ general manager, Mike Lombardi.
Bill Belichick shocked the football world when it was announced he would be taking the North Carolina job in December. Belichick is arguably the greatest football coach of all time, with an NFL best six-super bowls won as head coach.
Belichick was the coach of the New England Patriots from 2000-2023. When he took over, the Patriots were one of the franchises in the NFL that had never won a super bowl. By the time he left New England, the Patriots were tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most Super Bowls in NFL history with six.
After the break up between Belichick and the Patriots following the 2023-2024 season, it was expected that Belichick would end up getting a job with another franchise. To the surprise of many, Belichick was not hired in the coaching carousel. He spent the past season going on multiple shows such as ESPN’s College GameDay before taking the job at North Carolina.
Belichick and Lombardi History
Bill Belichick and Mike Lombardi have a history together that goes back over 30 years. When Belichick was the head coach of the Cleveland Browns from 1991-1995, Lombardi was a director of player and pro personnel. Additionally, Lombardi was on the Patriots staff with Belichick from 2014 to 2016 as an assistant to the coaching staff.
Now, Belichick will be working with two Lombardi's with Matt and Mike at North Carolina.
North Carolina football typically isn't one of the biggest attention grabbers in college football, but that will change this season with Belichick on the sidelines. The Tar Heels will kick off the 2025 season on August 30th at home vs. the TCU Horned Frogs.
With many coaches showing displeasure with the new age of college football due to the transfer portal and NIL, Belichick sees opportunity. It will be interesting to see how he adjusts to the college game.
