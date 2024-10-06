Bo Nix, Sean Payton Fiery Sideline Exchange After Failed Connection To Troy Franklin
Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix and coach Sean Payton had a fiery sideline exchange during the third quarter of the Broncos 34-18 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Watch the video below.
The former Oregon Duck and his coach had the heated moment after Nix failed to connect on a deep pass to rookie (and fellow former Oregon Duck) wide receiver Troy Franklin. Franklin also displayed frustration after the play.
The reaction across social media and sports analysts is generally positive about the moment. Most agree that it looked like two competitors in a heated moment - and not a sign of something deeper or mistrust. Payton also has a history of tense sideline moments with former Denver quarterback Russell Wilson.
Nix threw for 206 yards and two touchdowns with a 70.4 completion percentage in the win over AFC West foe Raiders. Nix also scored a rushing touchdown to become the first Broncos rookie quarterback in franchise history to have two touchdown passes, one rushing touchdown and no interceptions in a single game.
The victory is Denver's third-straight win as the Broncos move to 3-2, trailing only the 4-0 Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West.
Before the season started, Oregon coach Dan Lanning revealed why he believes Nix will be successful in the NFL.
"I'm gonna miss the person. He's a special individual. He's as good of a person as I've ever met," Lanning said about Nix to Colin Cowherd. "His wife Izzy is unbelievable. He came here with a different level of maturity, already married. I felt like we had another coach in the building."
"What separates Bo is how much time he puts in to work," Lanning continued. "He watches more film than coaches. There's no one that's going to step on the field more prepared than Bo. And then the way he practices every day, the level of intensity. His commitment to being great, it really kind of spread throughout our program."
Despite the sideline spat, Nix seems to be settling in with the Broncos. In five games this season, Nix has totaled 660 passing yards and four touchdowns with a 60. 1 completion percentage. The win
Also, Payton has a proven track record of producing dynamic results with multiple quarterbacks, notably winning a Super Bowl with Drew Brees for the New Orleans Saints.The Broncos selected Nix with the No. 12 overall pick. It's the first time ever coach Payton drafted a quarterback in the first two rounds of the draft in his career.
Next up, Nix and the Broncos will face another former Oregon quarterback in Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 1:05 p.m. PT.
