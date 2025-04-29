5-Star Recruit Brandon Arrington Jr. Calls Oregon Ducks Spring Game Visit 'Perfect'
Over the weekend, the Oregon Ducks marked down several positive strides for the program. Not only did Oregon break their single year draft record with 10 athletes being picked by NFL teams, but the Ducks made headway on several recruits visiting Eugene and Autzen Stadium for the spring game.
Class of 2026 cornerback recruit Brandon Arrington Jr., who is the top ranked recruit for his listed position on 247 Sports and On3 Sports, was in attendance for the scrimmage. Arrington told On3 that his second visit to Eugene this year was positive.
“This was one of the best visits I had so far honestly,” Arrington told On3. “Everything was perfect. Just being around the players, coaches, having great conversations with people you never met before.”
While at the spring game, Arrington got to meet current Oregon athletes and former Ducks. Over a dozen former Ducks made an appearance at the spring game, which certainly added to recruitment value. Denver Broncos' wide receiver Troy Franklin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers' running back Bucky Irving, Miami Dolphins' cornerback Verone McKinley Jr., and Las Vegas Raiders' offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson were among the star-studded guest list at the game.
"Really just talking to the coaching staff, talking to the true freshman like Dakorien Moore. Meeting Christian Gonzalez and Troy Franklin and asking them questions about the Oregon program," Arrington said.
Speaking of the coaches, Arrington reports to On3 Sports that coach Dan Lanning and Tosh Lupoi's proximity to coaching greatness shows how capable they are of developing athletes with the Ducks.
“Just the coaching history,” Arrington said to On3 Sports. “They have a lot of history of developing a lot of great players. Coach Tosh, Coach Lanning they’ve been around great coaches like Coach Smart and Coach Saban. I feel like me being around them they show they’re capable of doing what Coach Saban and Coach Smart did.”
Arrington, a dual football and track and field athlete, can bring some serious speed and talent to the Ducks' roster. In March, Arrington topped the California rankings for the 100-meter dash (10.35) and the 200-meter dash (20.65). He also plays both sides of the ball at cornerback and wide receiver, with an ease at each position.
"On the grid-iron, shows the ability to play corner or receiver and should also develop in to a dangerous return man. Has a long, athletic 6-2, 180 pound frame with plenty of room to add good weight. Still developing as a pass catcher, fights the ball at times but has made big strides over the last year in his ability to track the football and run after the catch," said 247 Sports' National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins about Arrington back in May of 2024.
When it comes to Arrington's visit to the Oregon spring game, one comment from Arrington can make Duck fans hopeful.
“I could see myself there,” Arrington said of the Oregon Ducks.