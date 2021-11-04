Anthony Brown Named Finalist For Golden Arm Award

Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    Anthony Brown Named Top 10 Finalist for Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

    Brown is up for recognition as one of the top upperclassmen quarterbacks in the country.
    Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown has been named one of ten finalists for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. The award is given annually to the top upperclassmen quarterback in the nation.

    "The award acknowledges performance on the field, while also placing great value on character, citizenship, and integrity," according to a UO press release.

    Brown is the only Pac-12 quarterback included on the lists of finalists.

    1. Brennan Armstrong-Virginia
    2. Anthony Brown-Oregon
    3. Matt Corral-Ole Miss
    4. Sam Hartman-Wake Forest
    5. Devin Leary-North Carolina State
    6. Grayson McCall-Coastal Carolina
    7. Kenny Pickett-Pittsburgh
    8. Desmond Ridder-Cincinnati
    9. Carson Strong-Nevada
    10. Malik Willis-Liberty

    Brown has led Oregon to a 7-1 overall record, which includes wins over Ohio State on the road in Columbus, Fresno State at home to open the season, and UCLA on the road in the Rose Bowl. The senior quarterback has completed 64.7% of his passes for 1,797 yards and 10 touchdowns on the year and is tied for the Pac-12 lead in rushing touchdowns by quarterbacks with six.

    The list of finalists will be trimmed down to five the week of Nov. 22 before the winner before the winner of the award is announced at the Golden Arm banquet and celebration in Baltimore on Dec. 10.

    2022 Oregon WR commit Isaiah Sategna flips commitment to Arkansas

