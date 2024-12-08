College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction: Boise State, Alabama, SMU Controversy
With the end of conference championship games, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will release the final version of its rankings on Sunday. The No. 1 Oregon Ducks beat the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions in the Big Ten Championship Game, and the Ducks are expected to be the No. 1 seed in the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff.
The real controversy within the final CFP rankings will surround the seeding of No. 10 Boise State. Will the Broncos receive a top-four seed after the results of both the ACC and Big 12 Conference Championship Games?
In the ACC Championship Game, the No. 8 SMU Mustangs lost to No. 17 Clemson, 34-31. As a result, Dabo Swinney and the Tigers secured an automatic bid into the 12-team playoff field. However, Clemson ranking before the weekend is the lowest of any Power Four conference champions.
No. 15 Arizona State dominated No. 16 Iowa State 45-19 for the Big 12 title. Will it be enough to jump into the top four?
Will the close loss to Clemson be enough to keep SMU in the 12-team field? The CFP selection committee will have to make a difficult decision between SMU and Alabama as the final team in the top-12.
The Georgia Bulldogs beat the Texas Longhorns in the SEC Championship Game, securing a top-four seed in the postseason.
As Big Ten champions and the No. 1 seed, the Ducks are expected to play in the Rose Bowl Game in the second round of the CFP. After the win over Penn State, Oregon coach Dan Lanning shared his thoughts at the trophy ceremony.
"I'm just so proud of our team. We’ve had moments where our defense had the offenses back. Tonight, the offense had the defenses back. It was a battle back and forth. That’s a good football team. They’re tough to prepare for, but our guys had just enough. There was just enough time for us to take care of it, and to finish it like that, with that physicality, that’s what I love to see," said Lanning after the win.
College Football Playoff rankings projection (seeds in parentheses):
1 Oregon (1)
2 Georgia (2)
3 Notre Dame (5)
4 Ohio State (6)
5 Texas (7)
6 Penn State (8)
7 Tennessee (9)
8 Indiana (10)
9 Boise State (3)
10 Arizona State (4)
11 Alabama (11)
12 Clemson (12)
