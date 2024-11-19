College Football Playoff Rankings: Oregon Ducks on Top, Notre Dame and Georgia Rise
As the College Football Playoff rankings are released on Tuesday night, the Oregon Ducks are predicted to hold the No. 1 ranking. The Ducks survived their road trip into Camp Randall Stadium against the Wisconsin Badgers, and their undefeated record should be enough to stay in the top spot.
The No. 12 Georgia Bulldogs soundly defeated the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers, but how far can the Bulldogs climb up the rankings? Georgia was ranked No. 3 after Week 10, but a 28-10 loss to No. 11 Ole Miss dropped the Bulldogs outside of the top 10.
The biggest upset of the weekend came from the Kansas Jayhawks, defeating the No. 6 BYU Cougars 17-13. As a result, BYU is expected to drop significantly.
The latest controversy surrounding the CFP rankings revolves around strength of schedule. The Indiana Hoosiers are 10-0, but some are criticizing the undefeated Big Ten team because they have yet to face a ranked opponent. In fact, the Hoosiers have yet to face a Big Ten opponent who has a winning record in conference play.
However, that all changes on Saturday as Indiana travels to Columbus, Ohio, to face the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes. The Hoosiers have a chance to respond to the doubters, but the Buckeyes are looking to stamp their ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
There are four teams from the Southeastern Conference ranked in the top 12, all with two losses: No. 7 Tennessee, No. 10 Alabama, No. 11 Ole Miss, and No. 12 Georgia. Many college football fans will argue that the SEC is the best conference and deserves the most teams in the postseason, but there are only so many at-large bids available.
The No. 3 Texas Longhorns currently lead the SEC, and their matchup with No. 15 Texas A&M in the final week of the regular season could be an elimination game for the College Football Playoff. With a few weeks remaining before the CFP Selection Committee chooses the 12-team playoff field, the Week 12 rankings update will not give any final answers.
The top-five teams of Oregon, Ohio State, Texas, Penn State, and Indiana should stay unchanged. However, it appears as though the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will benefit from some upsets, jumping up to No. 6.
The Oregon Ducks are currently on a bye week as they prepare to host the Washington Huskies in Autzen Stadium on Nov. 30.
