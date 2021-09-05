WATCH: Mario Cristobal Breaks Down Win Over Fresno State

September 5, 2021
Mario Cristobal Evaluates Oregon's Win Over Fresno State

Hear from Oregon's head coach following the Ducks' win.
Head Coach Mario Cristobal played with reporters following the game Saturday and touched on a variety of topics

-The latest on Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dru Mathis' injury 

-Debut of cornerbacks Trikweze Bridges and Dontae Manning 

-What led to offensive inconsistencies 

-The Ducks' late surge on offense 

Next up the Ducks will play Ohio State, their biggest game since 2015, when they fell in the national championship to the Buckeyes.

The latest on Kayvon Thibodeaux's injury

Oregon holds off Fresno State for opening win

Gameday Central: Everything to know for Oregon vs. Fresno State

