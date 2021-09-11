WATCH: Mario Cristobal Talks Win Over Ohio State

The Ducks take down the Buckeyes in the biggest win of the Mario Cristobal era.

Not many believed Oregon could pull off a win against Ohio State when they woke up Saturday morning. This was going to be a tough battle for Oregon regardless.

Ohio State had more talent on paper and 100,000 roaring fans for the first true home game at Ohio Stadium since 2019. Things looked even more bleak for the Ducks when Kayvon Thibodeaux and Justin Flowe walked out onto the field not dressed in their full pads--an indication that they would not be available for the biggest game of Oregon's young season.

The Ducks found a way to get it done behind strong play from CJ Verdell, Anthony Brown, and a defense that wouldn't stop fighting.

Head Coach Mario Cristobal met with reporters after the win to talk about how it happened and his takeaways from the game.

More from Ducks Digest

Oregon upsets No. 3 Ohio State

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE