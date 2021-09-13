Cristobal Says Kayvon Thibodeaux is "Getting better and better"

The latest we're hearing on the injury to Oregon's star player.

Before the big game against the Buckeyes, Oregon was dealt a big blow to its defensive depth with the news that Kayvon Thibodeaux would not be available against Ohio State.

With the team now back on the ground in Eugene, Mario Cristobal spoke with reporters and provided an update on Thibodeaux's status.

"With Kayvon, he's getting better and better. You just don't know, those things are, again, they're a little bit tricky. We thought there might've been a chance, but felt that it just wasn't quite time yet."

Thibodeaux's presence was definitely missed on the field against the Buckeyes, as the Ducks struggled to get pressure on the quarterback. The defense didn't get home until Bradyn Swinson and DJ Johnson delivered two crucial sacks in the fourth quarter.

Treven Ma'ae, a player that filled in for Thibodeaux, came out of the game after getting a bit dinged up, but would return to action. We'll see if Thibodeaux is cleared to play this week, but one would think the staff wouldn't push it against a non-conference opponent like Stony Brook.

More from Ducks Digest

The latest on Justin Flowe's injury

Join the Community

Follow Nick on Twitter: @nickbatt22

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE