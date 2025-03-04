Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons Defends Tez Johnson's NFL Draft Stock After Combine
Former Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson had an intriguing experience at the NFL Combine that has led many to doubt Johnson's ability to have success as a receiver in the NFL. However, Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons took to social media to defend Johnson and the Oregon receiver's draft stock.
"Don't get caught get up on numbers!! Man plays like he's run a 4.3 tape will teach you that!!" posted Parsons onto X.
The consensus on social media doubted Johnson's ability to meaningfully contribute on an NFL team, prompting Parsons to write his post. While Johnson might not run a 4.30 on tape as Parsons suggests, the Ducks wide receiver led his team in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns despite missing two games with a shoulder injury.
Johnson ran the drill in an official 4.51 seconds, ranking No. 29 out of 39 receivers who ran. His speed becomes an issue when also considering Johnson's smaller size. He weighed in at 154 pounds, the lightest of any player at the combine.
After his workout, Johnson was labeled as a wide receiver who hurt his draft stock over the weekend. 247Sports' Brad Crawford listed Johnson as well as Texas receiver Isaiah Bond as two of his "losers" from the combine.
"Despite 20 touchdowns over his final two seasons at Oregon, former Ducks wideout Tez Johnson needed to show more to warrant billing among this cycle's top-tier options at wide receiver. . . . His 40 time of 4.51 was considerably slower than expected given his size. Johnson's impressive showing at the Senior Bowl earlier this spring virtually guaranteed him a draft selection, but weighing in 11 pounds less than previously is a bit worrisome," said Crawford.
Johnson's NFL Combine numbers certainly don't resemble those of a surefire first-round pick, but the Oregon receiver is still expected to be selected in the upcoming NFL Draft. As Parsons suggests, Johnson's performance on the football field should hold more weight than drills at the combine.
In his final season with the Ducks, Johnson was named the MVP of the Big Ten Championship Game after he caught 11 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown in Oregon's 45-37 win over Penn State.
In the first regular season matchup between Oregon and Ohio State, Johnson finished with seven receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown. However, the entire Oregon offense was bottled up in the second meeting between the Ducks and the Buckeyes. Johnson only registered five receptions for 32 yards in the Rose Bowl against Ohio State.
Still, Johnson has shown the ability to be a game-changing wide receiver throughout his career. In 2023, Johnson registered 1,182 yards with current Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix throwing him the ball. That season, Johnson averaged 13.7 yards per reception and posted another 10 receiving touchdowns.
Will teams rely on his game film on his testing at the NFL Combine when evaluating the Ducks receiver? The answer is most likely a mix of both.
The NFL Draft will take place from Green Bay, Wisconsin, beginning on April 24 and ending on April 26.