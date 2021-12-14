Oregon Releases Contract Details for Dan Lanning

The University Executive and Audit Committee will vote on the contract Tuesday.

New Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning was formally introduced by the University on Monday afternoon. Now as he coaches Georgia and helps the Bulldogs prepare for a matchup against Michigan in the College Football Playoff, the details of his contract were released by the University of Oregon.

Lanning will start his coaching tenure at Oregon with a base salary of $4.6 million in his first season.

Year 1: $4,600,000

Year 2: $4,700,000

Year 3: $4,800,000

Year 4: $4,900,000

Year 5: $5,000,000

Year 6: $5,100,000

Contract details laid out in University of Oregon public records. University of Oregon

If approved the contract would make Lanning the fifth-highest paid head coach in the Pac-12 and rank 27th nationally.

Lanning's contract also includes numerous annual incentives that total $1,525,000 with the most lucrative outlined below.

-College Football Playoff National Championship Game Appearance: $500,000

-College Football Playoff Semi-Final Appearance: $250,000

-College Football Playoff Bowl Appearance (Other than CFP Semi-Final): $150,000

-Any Other Bowl Appearance (must have at least 7 regular season wins): $100,000

Lanning's buyout is slated at $14 million should he leave Oregon on or before the end of his first contract year January 31, 2023. In the following years the buyout decreases to $10 million, $7 million, $3 million, $2 million, and finally $1 million respectively.

