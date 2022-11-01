Oregon has rattled off seven straight wins and holds the No. 8 ranking in the latest AP top 25 poll.

Now the Ducks enter week 10 with a game against Colorado up next ahead of a crucial stretch of games to close out the regular season in November.

On Monday, head coach Dan Lanning met with reporters in Eugene to hold his weekly press conference, giving his final thoughts on the Cal win and looking ahead to Colorado.

You can find the full press conference video and some notable quotes below.

Opening statement: Happy Halloween. Hope everybody's doing good. Obviously excited to go play another Pac-12 opponent. Second road game opportunity to clean up. See some good outfits out there. That's awesome. It should be fun for our guys to go on the road go get an opportunity to perform. They had a good day of work today excited to build off of that tomorrow.

Question: Looks like Seven McGee maybe is not with the team anymore. Is there any comment on that?

Lanning: "Yeah he's no longer with us. Wish him the best moving forward but I won't speak on it any more than that."

Question: Wanted to get a status update on Chase Cota, Taki Taimani and Steven Jones for this week?

Lanning: "To be determined. All those guys are working to get back. Don't know how long some of those will go. So we'll kind of wait and see, don't want to guess too early."

Question: If you look at the Washington State game, if you look at the Cal game, there's been some slow starts on the road. What's the way to overcome that? What's the way to try to start better on the road?

Lanning: "You have to figure out ways to kind of recreate that more for us in practice. I know that's something I always say but you know, we're really trying to relate that to more periods in practice. We've been really good in the middle of games. And something we have to improve on is the way we start and the way we finish games. So that's something we're going to focus on try to detail those periods of practice for us. And let those carry over."

Question: Since the Stanford games your guys' penalties have been down both in number and in yardage. What do you attribute that to?

Lanning: "I'd like to say it's because of the focus and attention that we put on it. That's probably not the only piece. But that's certainly probably part of it. We've definitely had more attention to detail. That being said, I think we stalled out some drives and had some moments where we had penalties again that hurt us, so we're not there yet."

Question: Without Cota in the second half, how do you feel like the guys that got reps in his place performed and just who maybe fills that next level of reps if he can't go for the next game or so?

Lanning: "We saw a few different guys you and Dont'e Thorton had a bigger role there in the second half. Kris Hutson and got to move positions a little bit and I thought that was really positive to see him be able to change positions within a game and have some success and not have a lot of mental errors and busts. He was able to go out there and do something he didn't necessarily practice as much during the week and execute at a high level. But we'll continue to see more players, Delgado and a few others moving forward depending on how long that looks like Chase will be not with us."

