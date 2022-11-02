The No. 8 Oregon Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) travel to Boulder to face the Colorado Buffaloes (1-7, 1-4 Pac-12) in week 10.

Dan Lanning's squad enters the contest as heavy favorites, but knows that it can't take any game off if the Ducks want to reach their full potential.

On Wednesday, Oregon's head coach met with reporters in Eugene to give his final updates before the Ducks hit the road.

Below you can find video of today's press conference as well as some of the most notable quotes.

READ MORE: Oregon continuing pursuit of Louisville commit Jamari Johnson

Opening statement: "Third down work day. Got some red area work. Also changed up of our move the field period there at the end of practice."

Question: "If (Alex) Fontano is available for them, it sounds like he will be, how does he change what they're able to do offensively and the challenge he is at running back?"

Lanning: "Obviously he's a really talented player. A good player. Don't know that it completely changes what their mindset is and what they want to accomplish but it's somebody they can trust to get the ball to."

Question: "Which receivers are gonna step up with the absence of Seven McGee and the injury of Chase Cota?"

Lanning: "We'll see. I think it'll be some of the same that we saw last week. Get to see more of Delgado, get to see more of Thornton. We have a good group there that's worked really hard. Think you'll see a lot of those guys be able to make a contribution."

Question: "This game is kind of similar to the last one where you guys are expected to win big. How do you sort of avoid that sluggish start that you guys had against Cal?"

Lanning: "Our focus is us going out there to play the best of our ability. Every opponent we play every single Saturday has the ability to beat us. This game is no different. We have to go play our best."

Question: "In the backfield you have a really even split. How have you seen that competition particularly between Bucky and Noah grow over the season?"

Lanning: "I think those guys have been really consistent throughout the season and their performance on game day and the way that they've executed. I know they were showing up a little bit more in the passing game this last game. I think both of them can do a better job hitting their tracks and really the entire group there can do a better job of hitting their tracks as far as landmarks for our points on certain runs, and that's something they've attack this week."

Question: "You mentioned Patrick (Herbert) embraced being that kind of fullback role. What makes him so good at that?"

Lanning: "He's just done a really good job. I'm really proud of our tight end room. Again, the unselfishness they continue to show in their ability to go out and play in a lot of different roles and be used in a lot of unique situations. They've done a good job of adapting I think it's a really versatile group."

READ MORE: Ducks climb in latest SI 2023 recruiting class rankings

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE