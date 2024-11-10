Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Beating Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes: Upset?
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos lead the Kansas City Chiefs 14-13 in the fourth quarter in Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are a perfect 8-0, but they face a deficit against the Broncos.
The Chiefs have won eight consecutive games when trailing at any point in the second half, an NFL record. Can the Broncos rookie hold the lead and pull off the upset?
In the second quarter, Nix connected on a deep ball to wide receiver Cortland Sutton for a 32-yard touchdown. The former Oregon Duck has completed 14 of 20 passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. Nix has completed receptions to eight different Denver receivers.
Nix has spread the ball across the Denver offense, but he and Sutton appear to be establishing a chemistry between quarterback and wide receiver. In addition, Rookie receiver Devaugn Vele caught his first-career NFL touchdown against Kansas City.
With a perfect record, Mahomes and the Chiefs lead the AFC West division. Nix and the Broncos are in third place, only a half-game behind the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs have won two consecutive Super Bowls, and they are currently on the hunt for a three-peat.
Plenty of time remains in the Broncos vs. Chiefs game, but a divisional win over Kansas City would be one of the biggest wins of Nix's young career. Leading up to the game, the rookie quarterback was asked about playing an accoladed quarterback like Mahomes.
"I've obviously watched [Mahomes] for a long time since he was putting up really good numbers in college, and now obviously in the league, you know he's the best in the league right now. Everyone is trying to match him. Everybody's trying to catch up, I feel like," said Nix.
The Broncos led 14-3 in the second quarter until the Chiefs offense was able to score before halftime to cut the Broncos' lead to four points. The Denver defense has held Mahomes to 129 passing yards, but the elite quarterback completed 16 of 20 passes in the first half.
In seven of eight wins, Kansas City has scored at least 20 points. So far, their lowest point total of the season is 17 in a road win over the Los Angeles Chargers, 17-10.
