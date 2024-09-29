Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix Throws First Career NFL Touchdown Pass, Beats Jets
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix threw his first touchdown pass in his young NFL career as the Denver Broncos are on the road against the New York Jets. The Broncos won 10-9.
Down 6-0 in the third quarter against the Jets, Nix found Broncos wide receiver Cortland Sutton for an eight-yard touchdown. The rookie quarterback came into Week 4 with two rushing touchdowns, but he had yet to throw for a score.
Nix and the Broncos failed to score in the first half on a rainy afternoon in MetLife Stadium, but Sutton was wide open in the end zone for Nix's first touchdown pass. The former Oregon Ducks' first score through the air gave Denver a 7-6 lead over the Jets.
Through the first three quarters, Nix completed 10 of 22 passes for 53 yards in the rain.
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has also struggled with the wet conditions, completing under 60 percent of his passes. The Jets have yet to find the end zone against a stout Broncos defense.
At the start of the fourth quarter, the Jets kicked another field goal to take a 9-7 lead. Nix led a field goal drive with nine minutes left in the game, and the Broncos' defense held on for the lead.
Nix and the Broncos move to 2-2 on the season, and the former Oregon Ducks has made weekly improvements in his young NFL career. Nix finished the game with only 60 yards passing and a quarterback rating of 67.9, but he played well enough to give his team the win.
The Broncos will return home to Denver to host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 6. Nix has yet to play an AFC West opponent, and a divisional win would be yet another milestone in the young rookie quarterback's career.
