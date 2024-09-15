Ducks Digest

Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix Trailing Pittsburgh Steelers

The Denver Broncos host the Pittsburgh Steelers in week two of the NFL Season. Can former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix pick up his first NFL victory?

Charlie Viehl

Sep 8, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) participates in pregame warmups against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
Sep 8, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) participates in pregame warmups against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
The Denver Broncos host the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second week of the NFL season, and former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix looks to secure his first win in the league.

The Steelers led the Broncos 10-0 the end of the first half. Nix entered halftime completing seven of 11 passes while getting sacked twice. On its last drive of the second quarter, the Broncos offense turned the ball over on downs after a Nix incompletion.

Nix and the Broncos barely possessed the ball in the first quarter, but Nix completed all five of his pass attempts for 27 yards. Similar to his NFL debut, Nix has shown the ability to spread the ball out to the different playmakers on his team.

The Broncos rookie quarterback left a lot to be desired in his week one performance against the Seattle Seahawks, throwing for 138 yards and two interceptions. Nix completed 26 of 42 passes, but his average distance per passing attempt was only 3.3 yards.

While Nix has yet to pick up a win in the NFL, he rushed for a touchdown in the 26-20 loss to the Seahawks.

Before Nix’s first game, legendary quarterback Peyton Manning shared the confidence he has in the Broncos rookie.

“The players voted Bo Nix a captain, which I think just tells you a lot,” said Manning on the Pat McAfee show. “It’s just a level of maturity there that you don’t see in most rookies. He’ll have rookie struggles because the game is that hard, but Sean Payton is smart enough to know you got to help with a good run game, got to get the ball out of his hands.”

In addition to Manning, Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton could not contain his excitement over the franchise’s new quarterback. Nonetheless, Payton did not name Nix the official starter until deep into the preseason.

Mar 1, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (QB07) talks to the media during the 2024 NFL Combine
Mar 1, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (QB07) talks to the media during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Before naming a starting quarterback, Payton revealed his thoughts on Nix’s play in the preseason.

“He’s playing well. Now there are a few things in the game that we’ve got to clean up, and I’m encouraged with how he’s playing,” said Payton.

Nix and the Broncos will travel to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers in week three on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 11 a.m. MT.. The Buccaneers are 2-0 after defeating the Detroit Lions and the Washington Commanders.

Charlie Viehl

CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is a 23-year old Boston College graduate and is an Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans beat reporter for On SI. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

