TE DJ Johnson Unavailable vs. Washington State

    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    Tight End DJ Johnson Unavailable vs. Washington State

    The Ducks will be without one of their most versatile players against the Cougs.
    Author:

    Oregon tight end DJ Johnson won't play against Washington State Saturday night. He was seen wearing street clothes as the team took the field to go through pregame warmups.

    The junior from Sacramento, Calif. has bounced back and forth between offense and defense this season but had been playing offense for the most part in recent weeks. 

    Listed as a co-starter on Oregon's organizational chart, the team will turn to players including freshmen Moliki Matavao, Terrance Ferguson, and seasoned veteran Spencer Webb.

    Johnson has done most of his damage on offense this season in run blocking, routinely thudding defenders with a force to clear wide open running lanes for running backs and quarterback Anthony Brown

    Also unavailable for the Ducks tonight is freshman quarterback Robby Ashford, who was seen wearing his jersey and street clothes during warmups.

    LIVE UPDATES: No. 3 Oregon vs. Washington State

