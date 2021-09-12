Ducks Crack Top Five in Latest AP Poll

Oregon Cracks Top Five in AP Poll Following Win Over Ohio State
The Ducks are on the rise following their 35-28 upset of Ohio State Saturday in Columbus.
Oregon is ranked No. 4 in the newest top 25 poll released by the Associated Press Sunday, swapping spots with Ohio State.
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Oklahoma
4. Oregon
5. Iowa
6. Clemson
7. Texas A&M
8. Cincinatti
9. Ohio State
10. Penn State
11. Florida
12. Notre Dame
13. UCLA
14. Iowa State
15. Virginia Tech
16. Coastal Carolina
17. Ole Miss
18. Wisconsin
19. Arizona State
20. Arkansas
21. North Carolina
22. Auburn
23. BYU
24. Miami
25. Michigan
Oregon is ranked above notable schools such as Clemson, Texas A&M, Notre Dame and and Penn State, who all won this weekend. Ohio State dropped from No. 4 to No. 12 following this weekend's game against Oregon.
The Ducks haven't been ranked in the top four since 2014, the same year they met the Buckeyes in the national championship.
Looking at the Pac-12, UCLA was the school with the next highest ranking, moving up to No. 13 from their No. 16 ranking in week 2. The Bruins had a bye week following their big win over LSU. Arizona State was the only other Pac-12 school ranked in the top 25, coming in at No. 19 after a blowout win over UNLV.
USC (prev. 14) and Utah (prev. 21) both dropped out of the top 25 following respective losses to unranked Stanford and BYU.
Next up for Oregon is an FCS opponent, the Stony Brook Seawolves.
