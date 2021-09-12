Ducks Crack Top Five in Latest AP Poll

September 12, 2021
Oregon Cracks Top Five in AP Poll Following Win Over Ohio State

Tracking how Oregon's big win affected the latest poll.
The Ducks are on the rise following their 35-28 upset of Ohio State Saturday in Columbus. 

Oregon is ranked No. 4 in the newest top 25 poll released by the Associated Press Sunday, swapping spots with Ohio State.

1. Alabama 

2. Georgia 

3. Oklahoma 

4. Oregon 

5. Iowa

6. Clemson

7. Texas A&M

8. Cincinatti 

9. Ohio State

10. Penn State

11. Florida

12. Notre Dame

13. UCLA 

14. Iowa State

15. Virginia Tech

16. Coastal Carolina

17. Ole Miss

18. Wisconsin

19. Arizona State

20. Arkansas

21. North Carolina

22. Auburn

23. BYU

24. Miami

25. Michigan

Oregon is ranked above notable schools such as Clemson, Texas A&M, Notre Dame and and Penn State, who all won this weekend. Ohio State dropped from No. 4 to No. 12 following this weekend's game against Oregon.  

The Ducks haven't been ranked in the top four since 2014, the same year they met the Buckeyes in the national championship. 

Looking at the Pac-12, UCLA was the school with the next highest ranking, moving up to No. 13 from their No. 16 ranking in week 2. The Bruins had a bye week following their big win over LSU. Arizona State was the only other Pac-12 school ranked in the top 25, coming in at No. 19 after a blowout win over UNLV. 

USC (prev. 14) and Utah (prev. 21) both dropped out of the top 25 following respective losses to unranked Stanford and BYU.

Next up for Oregon is an FCS opponent, the Stony Brook Seawolves.

More from Ducks Digest

Mario Cristobal reacts to win over Ohio State

Oregon stuns Ohio State in front of 100,000 fans at home

Anthony Brown and Alex Forsyth Talk Win Over Ohio State

