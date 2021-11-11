PODCAST: Previewing No. 3 Oregon vs. Washington State

Getting you ready for this week's matchup with another episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast.

The Ducks are geared up for a big matchup against the Washington State Cougars, a team that has given Oregon plenty of trouble over the years and always makes things interesting.

Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres sits down with KREM 2 News Sports Director (Spokane, WA) Brenna Greene to discuss this matchup.

Topics covered include

-The Pac-12 after dark concept

-The fallout from Nick Rolovich firing

-How Jake Dickert has this team playing so well

-Jayden de Laura, Max Borghi and Deon McIntosh

-Edge rusher Ron Stone, linebacker Jahad Woods

Watch the episode on YouTube

More from Ducks Digest

ROUNDTABLE: Score predictions for No. 3 Oregon vs. Washington State

