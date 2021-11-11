PODCAST: Previewing No. 3 Oregon Ducks vs. Washington State Cougars
The Ducks are geared up for a big matchup against the Washington State Cougars, a team that has given Oregon plenty of trouble over the years and always makes things interesting.
Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres sits down with KREM 2 News Sports Director (Spokane, WA) Brenna Greene to discuss this matchup.
Topics covered include
-The Pac-12 after dark concept
-The fallout from Nick Rolovich firing
-How Jake Dickert has this team playing so well
-Jayden de Laura, Max Borghi and Deon McIntosh
-Edge rusher Ron Stone, linebacker Jahad Woods
PODCAST: Previewing No. 3 Oregon vs. Washington State
Sitting down with KREM 2 Sports Director Brenna Greene ahead of Saturday's contest
Mario Cristobal Evaluating Redshirt Decisions With Big Matchups Looming
The Ducks have a lot of talented underclassmen that could still see the field
No. 3 Oregon vs. Washington State: How to Watch, Get Live Updates
All the info you need to catch the Ducks in action Saturday
Watch the episode on YouTube
Listen to the podcast on Spotify
Listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts
More from Ducks Digest
ROUNDTABLE: Score predictions for No. 3 Oregon vs. Washington State
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox
Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE