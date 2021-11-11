PODCAST: Previewing No. 3 Oregon vs. Washington State

Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    PODCAST: Previewing No. 3 Oregon Ducks vs. Washington State Cougars

    Getting you ready for this week's matchup with another episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast.
    The Ducks are geared up for a big matchup against the Washington State Cougars, a team that has given Oregon plenty of trouble over the years and always makes things interesting. 

    Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres sits down with KREM 2 News Sports Director (Spokane, WA) Brenna Greene to discuss this matchup.

    Topics covered include

    -The Pac-12 after dark concept

    -The fallout from Nick Rolovich firing

    -How Jake Dickert has this team playing so well

    -Jayden de Laura, Max Borghi and Deon McIntosh

    -Edge rusher Ron Stone, linebacker Jahad Woods 

    Watch the episode on YouTube

    Listen to the podcast on Spotify

    Listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts

    Apple Podcasts link

    ROUNDTABLE: Score predictions for No. 3 Oregon vs. Washington State

