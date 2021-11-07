Ducks Rise in Week 10 AP Poll

Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    Oregon in top Five of Latest AP Top 25 Poll

    Tracking the latest movement from across college football.
    Author:

    The Ducks earned another big win over Washington in week 10 and continue to solidify themselves atop the Pac-12 standings.

    Here are the latest rankings in the week 10 AP Top 25 Poll.

    Format: School (Record) | Previous Ranking

    1. Georgia (9-0) |1

    2. Cincinnati (9-0) | 2

    3. Alabama (8-1) | 3

    4. Oklahoma (9-0) | 4

    5. Oregon (8-1) | 7

    6. Ohio State (8-1) | 6

    7. Notre Dame (8-1) | 8

    8. Michigan State (8-1) | 5

    9. Michigan (8-1) | 9

    10. Oklahoma State (8-1) | 11

    11. Texas A&M (7-2) | 13

    12. Ole Miss (7-2) | 15

    13. Wake Forest (8-1) | 10

    14. BYU (8-2) | 17

    15. UTSA (9-0) | 16

    16. Auburn (6-3) | 12

    17. Houston (8-1) | 20

    18. Baylor (7-2) | 14

    19. Iowa (7-2) | 19

    20. Wisconsin (6-3) | NR

    21. North Carolina State (7-2) NR 

    22. Coastal Carolina (8-1) | 21

    23. Penn State (6-3) | 22

    24. Louisiana-Lafayette (8-1) | 24

    25. Pittsburgh (7-2) | NR

    Oregon is once again the only Pac-12 school ranked inside the top 25. The Ducks (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12)  return home to Autzen Stadium to face the Washington State Cougars (5-4, 4-2 Pac-12) who are coming off of a bye week.

    Five takeaways from Oregon's win over Washington

