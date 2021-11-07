Ducks Rise in Week 10 AP Poll

Tracking the latest movement from across college football.

The Ducks earned another big win over Washington in week 10 and continue to solidify themselves atop the Pac-12 standings.

Here are the latest rankings in the week 10 AP Top 25 Poll.

Format: School (Record) | Previous Ranking

1. Georgia (9-0) |1

2. Cincinnati (9-0) | 2



3. Alabama (8-1) | 3

4. Oklahoma (9-0) | 4

5. Oregon (8-1) | 7

6. Ohio State (8-1) | 6

7. Notre Dame (8-1) | 8

8. Michigan State (8-1) | 5

9. Michigan (8-1) | 9

10. Oklahoma State (8-1) | 11

11. Texas A&M (7-2) | 13

12. Ole Miss (7-2) | 15

13. Wake Forest (8-1) | 10

14. BYU (8-2) | 17

15. UTSA (9-0) | 16

16. Auburn (6-3) | 12

17. Houston (8-1) | 20

18. Baylor (7-2) | 14

19. Iowa (7-2) | 19

20. Wisconsin (6-3) | NR

21. North Carolina State (7-2) NR

22. Coastal Carolina (8-1) | 21

23. Penn State (6-3) | 22

24. Louisiana-Lafayette (8-1) | 24

25. Pittsburgh (7-2) | NR

Oregon is once again the only Pac-12 school ranked inside the top 25. The Ducks (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12) return home to Autzen Stadium to face the Washington State Cougars (5-4, 4-2 Pac-12) who are coming off of a bye week.

