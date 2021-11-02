BREAKING: Ducks Ranked No. 4 in Initial CFB Playoff Rankings

Ducks are ahead of Ohio State, whom they beat on the road without Thibodeaux

On Tuesday we got the highly anticipated first edition of the College Football Playoff rankings. Oregon came in at No. 4 to begin the stretch run. The Buckeyes are just behind the Ducks at No. 5. Georgia is No. 1, Alabama No. 2, Michigan State No. 3 and Cincinnati is No. 6 to round out the top six of the inaugural rankings.

The Ducks have had far from a smooth ride to get to this point. Oregon beat No. 23 Fresno State in week one 31-24, who is in the CFP rankings today. Then came the showdown against Ohio State.

Oregon knocked off the Buckeyes in Columbus 35-28 without one of the best players in all of college football in Kayvon Thibodeaux and emerging linebacker Justin Flowe. Oregon ran through one of the toughest non-conference schedules in college football that really helps their resume.

After beating Stony Brook, Oregon began their conference slate with a rocky win over Arizona. Then came the debacle in Palo Alto, where Stanford beat the Ducks in overtime after some soft officiating gave the Cardinal another chance to tie it in regulation. Oregon was also without Offensive Coordinator and play-caller Joe Moorhead for that game because he had to undergo emergency surgery. It figures that's something the playoff committee took into account when looking at losses.

Oregon moved on after a bye week to play Cal, where again they played poor at times and escaped with a win. Ever since, Oregon has looked like an elite team in college football.

They went into the Rose Bowl against a great UCLA offense and beat the Bruins on a national stage. The Ducks then came home last week and played their best game of the season thus far, dominating Colorado from start to finish to the tune of a 52-29 win.

This is Oregon’s highest ranking since they were second in 2014, including the final rankings that season. During that 2014 season, Oregon went to the Rose Bowl and beat No. 3 Florida State, before losing in the National Championship the following week to Ohio State.

JUCO DB Keionte Scott discusses 'Amazing' official visit to Oregon

