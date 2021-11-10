JUST IN: Oregon Earns No. 3 Spot in Updated Playoff Rankings

In the second week of the College Football Playoff rankings, the Oregon Ducks moved up one spot to No. 3 in the nation after their 26-16 win over Washington. This comes after previously No. 3 Michigan State lost to Purdue last week 40-29. Georgia remained at No. 1 in the polls, While Alabama held strong at No. 2 even though they barely beat LSU with six rushing yards in the game. Ohio State rounds out the top four at No.4.

Here's how the rest of the top ten shook out:

6. Michigan

7. Michigan State

8. Oklahoma

9. Notre Dame

10. Oklahoma State

For the Ducks, this is their highest ranking since being No. 2 in the final College Football Playoff Rankings in 2014. They ended up beating Florida State in the Rose Bowl and lost to Ohio State in the national championship game.

Things are looking increasingly clear for the Oregon Ducks, who have three games left in the regular season. If they can win againstWashington State, on the road in Utah (who is now ranked No. 24), vs. Oregon State at home, and a potential Pac-12 Championship Game, they will be in the College Football Playoff. But that's a difficult task that will likely involve beating the Utes twice in three weeks.

Oregon’s 1-0 mentality will be tested each and every week down the stretch. That test starts this week against a hot and resilient Washington State Cougars team that has given the Ducks trouble in previous seasons.

More from Ducks Digest

No. 13 Oregon men defeat Texas Southern 83-66 in regular season opener

Join the Community

Follow Nick on Twitter: @nickbat22

Check out our forums HERE

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE