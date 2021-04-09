WATCH: First Look at Oregon Spring Football 2021

We have our first look at the Ducks in spring football with early enrollees on campus.

Oregon has currently completed four practices in spring football and we're tracking a lot of storylines. Star pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has transitioned to more of an outside linebacker role in Tim DeRuyter's Joker position.

The Ducks are also holding a quarterback competition featuring Anthony Brown, Jay Butterfield, Robby Ashford, and highly-touted freshman Ty Thompson. The offensive line returns all starters from last year and welcomes four additional early-enrollee freshmen.

Defensively the Ducks are anxiously awaiting the full green light for 5-star linebacker Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell looks to build off a stellar freshman season. In the secondary Verone McKinley and Jamal Hill return as the Ducks look for depth at cornerback after the departure of Deommodore Lenoir.

