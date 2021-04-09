FootballBasketballRecruitingPro Ducks
Search

WATCH: First Look at Oregon Spring Football 2021

We have our first look at the Ducks in spring football with early enrollees on campus.
Author:
Publish date:

Oregon has currently completed four practices in spring football and we're tracking a lot of storylines. Star pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has transitioned to more of an outside linebacker role in Tim DeRuyter's Joker position. 

The Ducks are also holding a quarterback competition featuring Anthony Brown, Jay Butterfield, Robby Ashford, and highly-touted freshman Ty Thompson. The offensive line returns all starters from last year and welcomes four additional early-enrollee freshmen. 

Defensively the Ducks are anxiously awaiting the full green light for 5-star linebacker Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell looks to build off a stellar freshman season. In the secondary Verone McKinley and Jamal Hill return as the Ducks look for depth at cornerback after the departure of Deommodore Lenoir.

You may also like: 

[More football]: Johnny Johnson sees elite potential in wide receiver group

[Recruiting]: 2022 DT Aaron Bryant places Oregon in top 10

[Football]: Alex Forsyth talks offensive line improvements in spring football

--

Stay locked into Ducks Digest and don't miss a beat of our future Oregon Ducks coverage. Also be sure to like and follow us on social media to get the latest news and updates.

Follow Max Torres on Twitter: @mtorressports

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Follow Ducks Digest on YouTube: @DucksDigest

GettyImages-625214368
Football

WATCH: First Look at Oregon Spring Football 2021

Screen Shot 2021-04-09 at 8.50.39 AM
Recruiting

2022 DT Places Oregon in Top Ten

O Line vs. Stanford 2020
Football

Alex Forsyth Discusses Offensive Line Improvements in Spring Football

Johnny Johnson Utah 2019
Football

WATCH: Johnny Johnson Sees Elite Potential in Ducks' Wide Receiver Room

Alex Forsyth Fiesta Bowl
Football

WATCH: Alex Forsyth Talks Progress of Offensive Line in Spring Football

Johnny Jonson UCLA 2020
Football

Johnny Johnson Talks Return; Says 2021 Receiver Group can 'Go Down in History'

Mycah Pittman Fiesta Bowl
Football

WATCH: Offensive Coordinator Joe Moorhead Updates Quarterback Competition

Sala Fiesta Bowl
Recruiting

Who are Oregon’s Next Targets in Texas?