WATCH: First Look at Oregon Spring Football 2021
Oregon has currently completed four practices in spring football and we're tracking a lot of storylines. Star pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has transitioned to more of an outside linebacker role in Tim DeRuyter's Joker position.
The Ducks are also holding a quarterback competition featuring Anthony Brown, Jay Butterfield, Robby Ashford, and highly-touted freshman Ty Thompson. The offensive line returns all starters from last year and welcomes four additional early-enrollee freshmen.
Defensively the Ducks are anxiously awaiting the full green light for 5-star linebacker Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell looks to build off a stellar freshman season. In the secondary Verone McKinley and Jamal Hill return as the Ducks look for depth at cornerback after the departure of Deommodore Lenoir.
