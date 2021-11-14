Five Takeaways from Oregon's Win Over Washington State

Ducks take care of business and take control of Pac-12 North with victory.

On a perfect mid November evening in Eugene, the Ducks took full control of the Pac-12 North tonight with a two-touchdown victory over the Washington State Cougars. The win brings the No. 3 team in the nation to 9-1 (6-1 Pac-12).

Here are five takeaways from this solid Oregon victory.

1. Anthony Brown's legs won the game

When Oregon’s bread and butter of Travis Dye was struggling to get things going at times in this one, the Ducks always turned to one man who did most of the damage on the ground tonight, Anthony Brown. 123 rushing yards and a touchdown for Brown, (could of been two if ESPN provided better camera angles for a national TV game involving the No. 3 team in the nation) is the most rushing yards by an Oregon quarterback since Marcus Mariota.

Brown did what he needed in the passing game, but his running ability was simply incredible and Oregon won this game comfortably because of it.

2. Byron Cardwell is the running back of the future

Another great game for Byron Cardwell, who is fully entrenched as the No. 2 running back behind Dye. Cardwell ran for 98 yards on only nine carries and two huge touchdowns late in the game to seal the deal for the Ducks.

Depending on what CJ Verdell and Dye decide to do after this season, Cardwell could be in line to be the starting running back for the Ducks in 2022. If that does end up being the case, Oregon looks to be in good hands going forward with Cardwell in the backfield.

3. Oregon has a screen pass problem

Oregon’s passing defense got better as the game went on, but for much of the game Oregon struggled to stop the run and shoot offense from Washington State, particularly in the screen game. This is something that Colorado exploited against the Ducks a few weeks ago, and Washington State did it many times on Saturday.

That, along with delayed handoffs that kind of worked as a screen pass, and Oregon will have to improve in this area going forward for this defense to take another step. It feels like they're improving every week, and Kayvon Thibodeaux spoke to the unit's improving chemistry with each game.

4. Good special teams play

Camden Lewis remains perfect on field goals this season while hitting another to give the Ducks a ten-point lead in the second half. He was also very good on kickoffs Saturday, as was the kickoff coverage, which was something Mario Cristobal said was a focus all week in practice.

Another huge player on special teams was Mykael Wright, who had some excellent returns for Oregon including one that set the tone for the entire second half. Wright's kickoff return to open the second half immediately set up the offense in Washington State territory, and which they turned into seven points.

5. Three games away

Oregon preaches the 1-0 mentality week in and week out every single day. Well, they went 1-0 on Saturday and only have three more games left to go 1-0 to get back to the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2014.

Next up is the Ducks’ toughest remaining test going on the road to face No. 24 Utah. If Oregon passes that tough test in Salt Lake, things will start to feel very real for Oregon and it’s fans.

More from Ducks Digest

No. 3 Oregon Runs Away from Washington State in 38-24 Win

Join the Community

Follow Nick on Twitter: @nickbat22

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Check out our Forums HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE