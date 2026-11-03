Matayo Uiagalelei Identifies How Dante Moore is Preparing Oregon for Ohio State

Oregon Ducks edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei prepares to face the No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes for the third time in his collegiate career, but this time will mark his first visit to “The Horseshoe.”

The Oregon defensive mainstay previewed the matchup against a challenging Buckeyes offense that is currently led by freshman quarterback Luke Fahey amid an injury to starter Julian Sayin. The Ducks saw their own starting quarterback, Dante Moore, sustain a concussion in Week 4 that is expected to keep him out for the remainder of the season.

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Matayo Uiagalelei | Jake Bunn

But Uiagalelei acknowledged during his Tuesday media appearance how Moore is still helping the Ducks prepare for the Ohio State offense on scout team.

“He's definitely giving us a good look. He's out there every day,” Uiagalelei said. “You know, sucks that what happened happened, but he comes in every day with a smile on his face. He's like right across from my locker. We talk all the time, and he's all for the team. He's on scout team, dotting us up sometimes. Yeah, so appreciate Dante, man.”

Uiagalelei also discussed what makes receiver Jeremiah Smith a difficult defensive matchup, what’s motivating Oregon and assessed the recent performance against Northwestern quarterback Aidan Chiles.

What Matayo Uiagalelei Said Ahead of Ohio State

The Defensive Front’s Recent Efforts:

“Yeah, I'll just say demanding more effort. You know, all the little things, and playing physical and violent, playing free. I was just, like, letting it rip.”

Bottling Up Northwestern Quarterback Aidan Chiles:

Oct 31, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Caleb Komolafe (5) carries the ball during the first half against Oregon Ducks linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei (10) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, I mean, Aidan definitely got out and hurt us, e scape in the pocket. Definitely could have done a lot better job of trying to cage him in. But when you have a athlete at quarterback like that, it's gonna be real hard.”

“But I mean, I think we just knew, like, he's gonna get out sometimes, but we gotta limit it, and we just play with effort. Everybody run to the ball. It's gonna end up being fine.”

Extra Juice for the Matchup Against Ohio State:

“Yeah. For me, I think the extra juice just comes from excitement. Just excited to play in a game like this. Never played at ‘The Shoe,’ and it's going to be fun. Big opportunity, and I think that's kind of how the whole team feels.”

Playing Ohio State for the Third Time in His Career:

“They always have good players. I mean, they have really good players. I feel like they coach well, and they always play hard. That's why they're the program they are, and they've been that for a long time.”

The Challenge of Defending Ohio State Receiver Jeremiah Smith:

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) reacts during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, I mean, truly, phenomenal athlete, phenomenal player. I mean, he's just got to know where he's at on the field, and we just got to play our brand of football, but definitely like you can't just act like he's just another receiver.”

Dan Lanning Saying He Wants Assassins, Not Superheroes:

“Yeah, that just means nobody's like, I'm not my own – I forget the term he uses. Like self-contractor, like I'm not doing my own thing. I'm not doing my own thing, trying to make a play like I'm gonna play hard within the scheme; I'm gonna do my job, and if there's a play to be made, that's then I'm gonna make the play.”

“But I'm not gonna risk putting a team like hurting the team trying to make a play and force them that's not my job to do. And then I start some practice and meetings. Yeah, so assassins, not heroes. It was that.”

Oregon Coaches Who Were on the Staff for the Ohio State Win in 2021:

Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day during the Indiana versus Ohio State football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Coach Walk. I mean, I haven't really talked to him about it, but shoot, I mean, just come in like no matter who we're playing, like it's obviously a big stadium, like big away game. Like come in with confidence, like we're not playing small ball, we're not gonna play scared, unfazed.”

Takeaways From How USC Defended Quarterback Luke Fahey:

“Yeah, I mean, I think he makes good decisions. I think he is a little bit of good pocket awareness. Looks like it's a little bit hard to sack him, and I think the biggest part is just he's not gonna force anything. Like he just makes more decisions and tries to get the offense into the right calls. I think that's the biggest thing. That's pretty impressive.”

Motivator for This Game:

“I mean, Ohio State is like everybody knows how big of a program they are, and it's gonna be a lot of people watching. But yeah, I don't know. It's a big game. That's the only way I can describe it. I don't know.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.