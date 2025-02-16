New Orleans Saints' Juwan Johnson To Sign With Broncos, Sean Payton Reunion?
Former Oregon Ducks and current New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson is currently an unrestricted free agent. Johnson finished his 5th NFL season with the Saints and could find himself at a new destination next season.
Could there be a reunion between Johnson and his former Saints coach Sean Payton in Denver?
Juwan Johnson and Sean Payton To Reunite?
Sean Payton drafted and coached Johnson during his first two NFL seasons in 2020 and 2021. Payton then took a year away from coaching and came back in 2023 with the Denver Broncos.
Johnson played in 21 games during this stretch and had 17 receptions for 198 yards and four touchdowns. Since then, Johnson has only gotten better. Johnson has hauled in 129 receptions for 1,424 yards and 14 touchdowns the past three seasons. He is coming of a career year in 2024 where he had a career high 50 receptions and 548 receiving yards.
Johnson talked with Mike Klis of 9News Denver about the possibility of joining the Broncos.
“I just want to be somewhere where I’m wanted and valued and that’s my biggest thing,” Johnson said. “If it happens to be Denver, then it will be Denver.”
Johnson then talked about his first two years in the league with Sean Payton as his coach.
“It was great. He’s a coach that was very intentional. He was a coach that was very hard on you,” Johnson said. “Outside the lines he’s very personable and all that. In the lines you’re going to get an intense coach who wants the best for you ands try too get the best out of his players.”
An All Ducks Quarterback/Tight End Connection
If Juwan Johnson were to sign with the Denver Broncos, he would be catching passes from Broncos quarterback Bo Nix. Nix played at Oregon a few years after Johnson in 2022 and 2023, while Johnson played for the Ducks in 2019.
Nix and the Broncos are coming off a 10 win season that ended with them making the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the AFC. It was the Broncos first playoff appearance since 2015-2016, when Peyton Manning was still the starting quarterback.
Nix had the second best season out of any rookie quarterback from the 2024 NFL Draft class, behind only Offensive Rookie of the Year, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. Nix threw for 3,775 yards and 29 touchdowns while running for another 430 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
The Broncos didn’t get much production out of their tight end spot in 2024. Their leading receiving tight end was Adam Trautman with 188 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Johnson would be a major upgrade and could greatly improve the Broncos passing attack in 2025.
Denver came out of nowhere in 2024 to make the playoffs, but they will not be sneaking up on anyone this upcoming season.