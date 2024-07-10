Oregon Football Recruiting: Why 4-Star Offensive Lineman Committed To Ducks Over Utah Utes
The Oregon Ducks 2025 recruiting class is getting stronger and stronger. Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman offensive lineman Alai Kalaniuvalu announced his commitment to Oregon on social media.
The 6-foot-3, 300-pound interior lineman could be the next great Duck lineman, looking up to the likes of recent stars Penei Sewell and Jackson Powers-Johnson. The dominant run blocker Kalaniuvalu moved from left tackle to center this season, where he will likely play for the Ducks.
Utah was the main competition in landing Kalaniuvalu - who also had offers from USC, Michigan, Nebraska and Miami. The center was in attendance for Oregon's home game vs. the Colorado Buffaloes and also took an official visit over the weekend of June 21 to Eugene.
"The culture was big for me and I like what's going on at Oregon right now," Kalaniuvalu told 247Sports. "I love what they are building up and the environment — they all have the winning mentality. It's going to be a great spot the next few years and hopefully we'll be able to win a national championship.
Kalaniuvalu's committment is a big get for Oreogn coach Dan Lanning and offensive line coach A'lique Terry. Kalaniuvalu is the third offensive lineman to commit in the 2025 class, which has recently skyrocketed to top-5 in college football.
Fresh off landing 5-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore and 5-star cornerback Dorian Brew, the Duckstrail only the Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs.
Can Oregon snag commitments from three more 5-star defensive prospects in the 2025 recruiting class? The Ducks are projected to land 5-star safety Jonah Williams, five-star safety Trey McNutt and are a finalist for 5-star cornerback DJ Pickett.
Stay up to date on all things Oregon Ducks by visiting Oregon Ducks on SI daily and following Oregon Ducks on SI on Facebook and X.