Oregon Ducks Recruiting Target, 4-Star Quarterback Keegan Croucher Reveals Top Schools
The Oregon Ducks are one of the top three schools for class of 2027 recruit, quarterback Keegan Croucher. Croucher spoke to On3 about the three schools that are his finalists; the Oregon Ducks, Ole Miss Rebels, and Penn State Nittany Lions.
Oregon a Finalist for Keegan Croucher
Keegan Croucher spoke to Hayes Fawcett of On3 about Oregon, Ole Miss, and Penn State. Here is what he had to say about the Ducks.
“The offense speaks for itself. What they’ve been able to do at the quarterback position is amazing,” Croucher said. “Oregon always brings in a top recruiting class year in year out. I’ve only been there once, but while I was there it was incredible to see everything they have to offer.”
The past two seasons, Oregon’s quarterbacks have finished right at the top of Heisman trophy voting. Bo Nix was third place in 2023 and Dillon Gabriel was third place in 2024.
Ducks coach Dan Lanning has been a recruiting machine since he took over as coach in Eugene in 2022. The Ducks have constantly been in the running for the top overall class in each of these recruiting cycles.
Other Schools
The two other schools in Keegan Croucher’s top three is Ole Miss and Penn State. He says that Ole Miss jumped out to him right away.
“They jumped out right away. I really like their offense a lot, the coaching staff is awesome. They have a top offense every year,” Croucher said. “I’m in constant contact with them. I can definitely see myself developing and playing in their program.”
Then there is Penn State. What stands out about the Nittany Lions is how their offense is built around the quarterback position.
“What I like about Penn State a lot is that they build the offense around the quarterback. I’ve been there four times now, and I know a lot of people in the program,” Croucher said. “I’m in constant contact with them as well. It is also only a four hour drive from my hometown.”
Keegan Croucher Player Profile
Keegan Croucher is a 6-4, 205 pound quarterback out of Cheshire, Connecticut. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 10 quarterback in the class of 2027 per 247Sports Composite.
In addition to being an elite football recruit, Croucher is also a top prospect in baseball as a pitcher. This has helped him on the football field. Croucher was evaluated by national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins.
“Has a live arm and easy velocity, can get the ball down the field with ease without a big windup. Strong mechanically with a tight release and can throw from different arm angles,” Biggins said. “Has a really nice all around game and looks like one of the better pure throwers in the ’27 class.”