The Oregon Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) draw another road game in week 10 and will travel to Boulder to face the Colorado Buffaloes (1-7, 1-4 Pac-12).

After getting off to a slow start last week against California, Bo Nix accounted for all six of Oregon's touchdowns en route to the Ducks totaling 586 yards of offense. The defense was able to make an impact as well with Bryan Addison and Trikweze Bridges both coming away with interceptions.

The spread is at 31.5 in favor of Oregon with the over/under set at 62.5

Colorado is having a rough season and fired head coach Karl Dorrell around the midway mark. The Buff's offense ranks near the bottom of the conference in nearly every major statistic and their starting quarterback Owen McCown is out again this week, which means J.T. Shrout will get the nod.

The defense doesn't look like they have the athletes to contend with the variety of skill talent the Ducks deploy at offense, which leads many to believe this will be another big game for Kenny Dillingham's offense.

Kickoff: Saturday November 5, 2022 | 12:30 pm PT | Folsom Field (Boulder, CO)

Get in: cheapest tickets starting at $51/each

Average ticket price: $100/each

Futures cost for Pac-12 championship tickets

The Ducks are in a great position to make their fourth-straight Pac-12 championship appearance, so why not reserve your tickets in case they make the trip to Vegas?

-Upper level sidelines: $70/each

-Lower level end zone: $60/each

-Lower level sidelines: $100/each

Want to see the Oregon Ducks or other games and events?

