Green Bay Packers' Evan Williams Returns From Injury Against Philadelphia Eagles
The Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles are facing off in the NFL Wild Card Round, and the Green Bay defense is getting some reinforcements on defense with key starters returning from injury. Packers safety Evan Williams and linebacker Quay Walker were both listed as questionable during the week, but they will be active for Green Bay's first playoff game.
A former safety for the Oregon Ducks, Williams was a limited participant in practice dealing with a quad injury. Walker was also limited in practice due to an inured ankle. Both Williams and Walker missed the past three games for the Packers, but both defenders are returning in the playoffs against Philadelphia.
The Packers drafted Williams with the No. 11 pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and the rookie has started six games for Green Bay, appearing in 13 total. He finished the regular season with an interception, three pass deflections, and a forced fumble.
The Eagles have also received positive injury news ahead of Sunday's matchup. Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts has reportedly cleared concussion protocol and will not be limited against Green Bay. Hurts missed the final two games of the regular season, but the Eagles were able to win both games and secure the No. 2 seed.
The Eagles are hosting the game as the No. 2 seed in the NFC. The Packers are the No. 7 seed, earning the final spot in the Wild Card with a regular season record of 11-6. However, Green Bay might not be the average bottom seed after competing in one of the toughest divisions of the NFL, the NFC North.
Coming into the playoffs, the Packers lost consecutive games to the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears. The margin of defeat in both games was only two points, but Green Bay was able to hold onto the No. 7 seed and make the playoffs. Now, Packers coach Matt LaFleur and his team have a chance to advance in the postseason under talented quarterback Jordan Love.
As the lowest seed, the Packers will not have the luxury of playing any playoff games in Lambeau Field. Their first test will come as underdogs on the road in Philadelphia. Even with the return of Williams and Walker, the Eagles are still favored over the Packers by 5.5 points. The over/under total is set at 46 points.
Philadelphia and Green Bay will kick off at 1:30 p.m. PT, and the game will broadcast on national TV by FOX.
