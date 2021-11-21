HALFTIME THOUGHTS: No. 3 Oregon Trails No. 23 Utah 28-0

Well here we are.

Oregon trails Utah 28-0 at the half and there isn't a whole lot of positive that can be taken away from one half of play. If I had to choose one, the run defense looked good at times but three of the four touchdowns have come on the ground, so that's kind of scrapped.

The Ducks' offense hasn't been able to move the ball hardly at all, with a couple runs and a deep pass to Kris Hutson serving as the only bright spots offensively. Jaylon Redd's absence was definitely unexpected as we didn't hear anything about him being hurt or unavailable leading up to this one.

Brown has missed numerous throws throughout the first half and his taking a lot of hits trying to get out of the pocket and make something happen, on top of losing his footing. Every negative play hurts, but that sack when he fell down felt like it hurt a little bit more.

Travis Dye only has four carries in the first half, which is definitely a bit of a head scratcher. Get your best player the ball and give him more opportunities. A blocked field goal was due to a lapse in fundamentals, and a missed Camden Lewis field goal wasn't even close, as the Ducks couldn't capitalize on either of their drives that went into the red zone. The offense has struggled so badly that trading three for seven doesn't even feel like it would've made much of a difference with how ea

On defense the Utes have all but neutralized Kayvon Thibodeaux with lots of quick throws, double teaming and using tight ends to get a body on him. The middle of the field has been wide open all night and Rising has taken advantage.

Verone McKinley's exit could be really costly depending on whether or not he can return to the game. Noah Sewell's sack and a few run stops for minimal gains were some of the only highlights to be found.

There's also been a ton of missed tackles and the Ducks just don't look locked in mentally in this one.

Utah is getting just about anything they want and its pure domination. Fortunately the Ducks get the ball to start the half but man things are looking bleak.

