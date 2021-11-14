HALFTIME THOUGHTS: No. 3 Oregon and Washington State Tied at 14

This was a really hot start for Oregon. It looked ugly after a huge pass got Washington State deep into Ducks' territory, but Jamal Hill would collide with a diving Jayden de Laura to knock the ball loose as he dove for a touchdown.

The ball went out of the endzone and Oregon got the ball back but couldn't capitalize and they punted the ball back to the Cougs.

Brandon Dorlus had himself a monster first half and continues to impress after paving the way for a Kayvon Thibodeaux sack. The Ducks have done a great job getting pressure on de Laura in the first half, evidenced by Jayson Jones getting his first college sack. However, de Laura has escaped pressure multiple times and extended plays, and we've seen numerous missed tackles that have fueled the fire for WSU.

In simple terms, Oregon won the first quarter, but the momentum swung back to the Cougars ever since the Travis Dye fumble, the only blemish on an otherwise strong half for him that saw him score two touchdowns.

Verone McKinley's interception gave the Ducks a big boost, and they were able to turn that into points unlike the first drive of the game.

Devon Williams looks great again and Anthony Brown needs to keep getting him the ball. I think Brown has played a great first half, but throwing the ball short on third down has been a scary pattern that we've seen for much of the year. However, he looks confident throwing the ball for the most part and has made good reads running the ball.

Jordan Happle has also made some good plays that have helped spark the defense, including a great tackle for loss. Washington State is doing most of its damage through the air and the Ducks will need to tighten up their coverage in the secondary after big plays from Travell Harris, Calvin Jackson Jr., and De'Zhaun Stribling.

I'm very encouraged by the consistent pass rush, but they've got to finish plays when they get into the backfield and be careful not to over penetrate.

Also we can't forget to talk about Byron Cardwell, who looked great on his one chunk yardage run that I believe was around 25 yards.

Fortunately for Oregon, the Ducks get the ball back to start the half and they'll look to get the momentum swinging back in their favor.

We're seeing how valuable it is for this team to win the turnover battle, and even more so how important it is to turn that into points. This looked like it could be a blowout early on, but some lapses and not finishing plays have Washington State right in this one with a tie score.

Should be another fun half of football, time to lock in and execute.

