HIGHLIGHTS: Sabrina Ionescu Attends Oregon Ducks Season Opener Against Idaho Vandals
In Week 1 of the 2024 college football season, the Oregon Ducks are hosting the Idaho Vandals in Autzen Stadium. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel and wide receiver Evan Stewart are among the number of Ducks making their debuts for Oregon. The game is also the football program’s first ever as a member of the Big Ten.
Ranked No. 3 by the AP Poll, Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his team enter the season with high expectations. Ducks legend Sabrina Ionescu is in attendance, and she showed off her Olympic Gold Medal to the Autzen faithful.
After the Ducks defense forced a quick three and out from Idaho, Gabriel and the offense efficiently drove down the field before the Ducks quarterback found wide receiver Tez Johnson for a touchdown.
In the second quarter, Oregon Ducks defensive back Brandon Johnson intercepted Idaho Vandals quarterback Jack Layne in the end zone.
Following the interception, Gabriel led the offense 65 yards down the field before Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James' 6 yard touchdown rush.
