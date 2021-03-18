Oregon wide receiver signee details recruitment

A deeper look at the recruitment of one of Ducks incoming 2021 wide receivers.

The Ducks signed three 4-star wide receivers in the 2021 class as part of arguably the best crop of pass catchers in the country. Headlined by names like all-Americans Troy Franklin, Dont’e Thornton and tight end Moliki Matavao, there’s one name that is coming to Eugene with a little bit more to prove.

6-foot-4 Portland (Ore.) wide receiver Jalen Grable looked like he was headed to play college ball in Ellensburg, Washington, home to Central Washington University, a Division II school. In fact, he was putting the finishing touches on his application and housing paperwork before the moment came.

Everything that was put in motion changed one morning when Grable’s trainer Aaron Woods called. He had exciting news to share on the eve of National Signing Day.

" 'Don (Johnson Jr.) just told me they’re gonna offer you a PWO (preferred walk-on),' " Grable said as he relived the excitement he felt on the other line. "I was freaking out at first."

He’s one of many Oregonians that grew up watching Oregon football. Part of what makes Grable’s journey unique was that he stepped away from football between his sophomore and junior seasons, as his basketball recruitment started to pick up. His dual-sport background will no doubt make him a better receiver, staying active on defense snagging steals and snatching rebounds in the post over defenders while at Westview High.

A conversation with friends made him reassess where his heart was at, and motivated him to return to the gridiron.

"I’d say late August (2020) I got back into the gym and I was like, yeah this is why I play, this is why I love the grind," he said. "I love being around people who have the same goals. And I feel like I figured that out."



It stands to reason Grable is happy he circled back around to football. Staying the course resulted in earning a shot at his dream.

"I feel like they (Oregon) called for a reason and I feel like God had something in store for me."

He could be one of the best-kept secrets in the Pacific Northwest, and his June arrival in Eugene will be one long in the making. Despite being a walk-on, he’s determined to leave his mark against elite competition and has already developed relationships with other Ducks.

"I know Keith Brown because we played in the 7 on 7 tournament together. Recently I've just been really talking to Marko (Vidackovic). He walked on last year. So it was really good for me to talk to him because he’s helped me through all this and talked me through it."

As someone playing in the Northwest, the talent doesn’t match that of your powerhouse states like California, Texas and Florida. He opted-out of the state’s five game spring season due to a hip injury, but Grable likes the 7 on 7 tournaments because they allow him to line up against better talent than what he might find closer to home.

"I feel like it's a lot more competition for sure, and making me better," he said. "Because you can go against five-stars any weekend and I feel like you don't have that in Oregon."

Grable has been staying sharp of late, competing for Grind Time Fitness in Pylon 7 on 7’s stop in Bullhead City, Arizona.

With his arrival quickly approaching, he’s ready to join the team he’s been watching all his life, and believes the team has a lot more winning in store.

"I'm really excited. It's crazy to see--the last two years I've been in high school and watching Shough and Anthony Brown and all of them just kill it. It's like, wow, I'm really gonna get to go play with these guys. I think we're gonna win the Pac-12 championship again."

Grable has a message for Duck fans, especially those that may not know about him.

"I'm a hard-working player who’s gonna work his butt off until he gets that starting spot and then keep working," he said. "My mindset going in there is to just showcase my talent. I feel like I’m a national level player for sure. I feel like I can go out there and just make a huge impact on offense fo."

High School Football Highlights