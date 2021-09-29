September 29, 2021
No. 3 Oregon vs. Stanford: How to Watch, Get Live Updates

Your one-stop spot for how to follow along as the Ducks take on the Cardinal.
Author:

The No. 3 Oregon Ducks (4-0) head south to the Bay Area to take on Pac-12 North rival Stanford (2-2) on Saturday. Oregon is looking to make a statement win in the conference after a win over Arizona that left fans anxious.

Here's everything you need to know to catch the action.

Where: Stanford Stadium (Stanford, California)

When: Saturday, October 2 at approx. 12:30 p.m. PST

TV: ABC

Announcers: Dave Flemming (play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (analysis), Stormy Buonantony (sideline reporter)

Stream: FUBO TV, Pac-12 Live

Listen: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College; local radio: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene), KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland), Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

Live Updates: Ducks Digest Live Updates story for up-to-date game coverage; follow Max Torres on Twitter

