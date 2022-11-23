Skip to main content

How to Watch, Listen and Stream Oregon vs. Oregon State

The Ducks and Beavers go toe-to-toe in a regular season finale.
The Oregon Ducks head up the road this week to face the Oregon State Beavers in a game with a lot on the line.

Following their nail-biting 20-17 win over the Utah Utes in Eugene, a win in this game punches their ticket to Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship against USC. If they don't win, they won't control their own destiny.

Jonathan Smith and the Beavers are coming off a 31-7 win over the Arizona State Sun Devils on the road in Tempe. 

The Ducks won last year's rivalry game against the Beavers 38-29 in Eugene, but lost the last time they played in Corvallis 41-38 on a foggy night. 

Quarterback Bo Nix said his ankle should be "good to go" following Tuesday's practice, which is good news for an Oregon offense that struggled against Utah.

READ MORE: Oregon vs. Oregon State betting odds

What: No. 9 Oregon vs. No. 21 Oregon State

When: Saturday November 27, 2022, 12:36 pm PT 

Where: Reser Stadium Corvallis, OR

TV: ABC

Stream: FUBOtv (Start your FREE trial by clicking HERE)

Broadcast Crew: Dave Fleming (Play-by-Play), Rod Gilmore (Analyst), Tiffany Blackmon (Sideline Reporter)

Radio: Oregon Sports Network | Local: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

Radio Crew: Jerry Allen (Play-by-play) | Mike Jorgensen (Analyst) | Joey McMurry (Sideline Reporter) | Terry Jonz (Pre-game show)

READ MORE: 2023 Texas DE Ashton Porter recaps Oregon visit

