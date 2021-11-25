Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    How to Watch No. 11 Oregon vs. Oregon State

    All the info you need to tune in to this week's game.
    Author:

    The No. 11 Oregon Ducks (9-2, 6-2 Pac-12) return home to Autzen stadium in Eugene to face the Oregon State Beavers (7-4, 5-3 Pac-12). The Ducks have a chance to take home the Pac-12 North title with a win and punch their ticket to their third straight Pac-12 championship game.

    When: Saturday November 27, 2021, Approx. 12:30 pm PT

    Where: Autzen Stadium (Eugene, Oregon)

    TV: ESPN

    Stream: FUBOTV

    Broadcast Crew: Dave Pasch (Play-by-play), Dusty Devoracek (Analyst), Tom Luginbill (Sideline report)

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Oregon State Jack Colleto
    Play
    Football

    How to Watch No. 11 Oregon vs. Oregon State

    All the info you need to tune in to this weekend's game

    Seven Mcgee Colorado
    Play
    Football

    Seven McGee Spending Majority of Time at Wide Receiver Amid Flurry of Injuries

    The freshman back was praised for his versatility coming out of high school

    Oregon State Uniforms
    Play
    Football

    LOOK: Oregon Announces Uniforms for Oregon State

    Check out the threads the Ducks will be wearing for the regular season finale

    Radio: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, local radio: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene), KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland), Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

    Live updates: Follow Dylan ReubenkingMax Torres and Ally Osborne on Twitter as well as our live updates story posted on Ducks Digest on game day. 

    You may also like

    ROUNDTABLE: Final score predictions for No. 11 Oregon vs. Oregon State

    Join the Community

    Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

    Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

    Check out our Forums HERE

    More Ducks

    Oregon State Jack Colleto
    Football

    How to Watch No. 11 Oregon vs. Oregon State

    1 minute ago
    Seven Mcgee Colorado
    Football

    Seven McGee Spending Majority of Time at Wide Receiver Amid Flurry of Injuries

    1 hour ago
    Oregon State Uniforms
    Football

    LOOK: Oregon Announces Uniforms for Oregon State

    18 hours ago
    Mario Crisotbal WSU
    Football

    WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Final Updates, Team Notes Ahead of Oregon State

    19 hours ago
    Quincy Guerrier BYU Cropped
    Basketball

    Oregon Blown Out by Houston 78-49 in Maui Invitational

    21 hours ago
    Anthony Brown WSU 2 Cropped
    Football

    Oregon Bowl Projections Entering Week 13

    22 hours ago
    Ifo Oregon State
    Football

    ROUNDTABLE: Predicting No. 11 Oregon vs. Oregon State

    23 hours ago
    travis-dye-td-vs-ucla
    Football

    Travis Dye Still Undecided on NFL Draft Decision as Regular Season Winds Down

    Nov 24, 2021