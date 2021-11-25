How to Watch No. 11 Oregon vs. Oregon State
The No. 11 Oregon Ducks (9-2, 6-2 Pac-12) return home to Autzen stadium in Eugene to face the Oregon State Beavers (7-4, 5-3 Pac-12). The Ducks have a chance to take home the Pac-12 North title with a win and punch their ticket to their third straight Pac-12 championship game.
When: Saturday November 27, 2021, Approx. 12:30 pm PT
Where: Autzen Stadium (Eugene, Oregon)
TV: ESPN
Stream: FUBOTV
Broadcast Crew: Dave Pasch (Play-by-play), Dusty Devoracek (Analyst), Tom Luginbill (Sideline report)
Radio: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, local radio: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene), KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland), Sirius: 133 | XM: 197
Live updates: Follow Dylan Reubenking, Max Torres and Ally Osborne on Twitter as well as our live updates story posted on Ducks Digest on game day.
