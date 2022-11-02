Skip to main content

How to Watch, Stream and Listen to Oregon vs. Colorado

Oregon is set to travel Boulder this weekend to take on the struggling Buffaloes.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Ducks are looking to continue their dominance this season by taking on the Colorado Buffaloes on their home turf at Folsom Field.

This game may be Oregon's least challenging of the season based on what the Buffaloes have shown us this season, compiling a discouraging 1-7 record. No matter the case, the Ducks will still take on the challenge before phasing the tougher back end of their schedule starting next week with Washington. 

READ MORE: Lanning updates status of Chase Cota, Sam Taimani, Steven Jones

In a span of 20 years and nine games between these two teams, the Ducks have won all but one game in 2016 against the Buffaloes. Last year Oregon ran all through Colorado beating them 52-29. 

Here is all the information needed to tune into Saturday's contest.

What: No. 8 Oregon Ducks vs. Colorado Buffaloes

When: Saturday November 5, 2022 12:30 PM P.T

Where: Folsom Field (Boulder, CO)

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Jerry Mixon Sacred Heart
Play
Recruiting

Jerry Mixon Talks Ducks, Senior Season at Sacred Heart Cathedral

The Oregon commit has been dominant on both sides of the ball this year.

Ducks Digest
Chase Cota Rain UCLA
Play
Football

Lanning Updates Status of Chase Cota, Sam Taimani, Steven Jones

The latest on a trio of injured Ducks as they prepare to face Colorado in week 10.

Ducks Digest
Dan Lanning UCLA
Play
Football

WATCH: Dan Lanning's Colorado Week Press Conference

Hear the latest updates from Oregon's head coach in Eugene.

Ducks Digest

TV: ESPN

Stream: FUBOtv (Start your FREE trial by clicking HERE)

Broadcast Crew: Mike Monaco (Play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (Analyst), Tiffany Blackmon (Sideline reporter)

Radio: Oregon Sports Network | Local: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

Radio Crew: Jerry Allen (Play-by-play) | Mike Jorgensen (Analyst) | Joey McMurry (Sideline Reporter) | Terry Jonz (Pre-game show)

Join the Community

Follow Josh on Twitter: @Josh_Parker04

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (2)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks
Colorado Buffaloes
Colorado Buffaloes

More Ducks

Jerry Mixon Sacred Heart
Recruiting

Jerry Mixon Talks Ducks, Senior Season at Sacred Heart Cathedral

By Max Torres
Chase Cota Rain UCLA
Football

Lanning Updates Status of Chase Cota, Sam Taimani, Steven Jones

By Max Torres
Dan Lanning UCLA
Football

WATCH: Dan Lanning's Colorado Week Press Conference

By Max Torres
Deion Smith Arizona State
Football

5 Colorado Players to Watch vs. Oregon

By Graham Metzker
Tyrin Taylor
Football

Oregon vs. Colorado Betting Odds

By Josh Parker
Seven McGee UCLA
Football

REPORT: Seven McGee Intends to Enter Transfer Portal

By Max Torres
Troy Franklin Cal
Football

Oregon Offense Not Satisfied Despite Statistical Success

By Josh Parker
Bucky Irving Cal
Football

Running Backs Change the Game in Cal Win

By Max Torres