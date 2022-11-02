The Ducks are looking to continue their dominance this season by taking on the Colorado Buffaloes on their home turf at Folsom Field.

This game may be Oregon's least challenging of the season based on what the Buffaloes have shown us this season, compiling a discouraging 1-7 record. No matter the case, the Ducks will still take on the challenge before phasing the tougher back end of their schedule starting next week with Washington.

READ MORE: Lanning updates status of Chase Cota, Sam Taimani, Steven Jones

In a span of 20 years and nine games between these two teams, the Ducks have won all but one game in 2016 against the Buffaloes. Last year Oregon ran all through Colorado beating them 52-29.

Here is all the information needed to tune into Saturday's contest.

What: No. 8 Oregon Ducks vs. Colorado Buffaloes

When: Saturday November 5, 2022 12:30 PM P.T

Where: Folsom Field (Boulder, CO)

TV: ESPN

Stream: FUBOtv (Start your FREE trial by clicking HERE)

Broadcast Crew: Mike Monaco (Play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (Analyst), Tiffany Blackmon (Sideline reporter)

Radio: Oregon Sports Network | Local: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

Radio Crew: Jerry Allen (Play-by-play) | Mike Jorgensen (Analyst) | Joey McMurry (Sideline Reporter) | Terry Jonz (Pre-game show)

