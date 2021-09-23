No. 3 Oregon vs. Arizona: How to Watch, Get Live Updates

Here's how you can follow along and get the latest updates from Oregon's conference opener.

The No. 3 Ducks (3-0) open up conference play against an Arizona team that is 0-3 and has lost 15 straight games, the longest active losing streak in the FBS. Last weekend, Oregon took care of business against Stony Brook 48-7 and looks to keep start off Pac-12 play with a win over the Wildcats.

Here's how to tune into Saturday's contest.

Where: Autzen Stadium (Eugene, Oregon)

When: Saturday, September 25 at approx. 7:30 p.m. PST

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Dave Flemming (play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (analysis), Stormy Buonantony (sideline reporter)

Stream: FUBO TV; Pac-12 Live

Listen: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College; local radio: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene), KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland), Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

Live Updates: Ducks Digest Live Updates story for up-to-date game coverage; follow Max Torres, John Rustik, Dylan Mickanen on Twitter

Game Notes: Oregon vs. Arizona

More from Ducks Digest

ROUNDTABLE: Predicting No. 3 Oregon vs. Arizona

Jeffrey Bassa Opens Up About Move to Linebacker

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE