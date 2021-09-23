No. 3 Oregon vs. Arizona: How to Watch, Get Live Updates

The No. 3 Ducks (3-0) open up conference play against an Arizona team that is 0-3 and has lost 15 straight games, the longest active losing streak in the FBS. Last weekend, Oregon took care of business against Stony Brook 48-7 and looks to keep start off Pac-12 play with a win over the Wildcats.
Here's how to tune into Saturday's contest.
Where: Autzen Stadium (Eugene, Oregon)
When: Saturday, September 25 at approx. 7:30 p.m. PST
TV: ESPN
Announcers: Dave Flemming (play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (analysis), Stormy Buonantony (sideline reporter)
Stream: FUBO TV; Pac-12 Live
Listen: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College; local radio: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene), KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland), Sirius: 133 | XM: 197
Live Updates: Ducks Digest Live Updates story for up-to-date game coverage; follow Max Torres, John Rustik, Dylan Mickanen on Twitter
All the info you need to follow along with the Ducks' Pac-12 opener
WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Final Injury Updates, Game Notes Ahead of Arizona
The Ducks are set for a night kickoff to begin Pac-12 play
Jeffrey Bassa Opens up on Move to Linebacker
The converted safety has already seen significant reps this season due to injuries
Game Notes: Oregon vs. Arizona
