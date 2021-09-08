Oregon vs. Ohio State: How to Watch, Get Live Updates

Everything you need to know to get the latest on the Ducks when they travel to Columbus.

The No. 12 Oregon Ducks (1-0) are headed to Columbus to face the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) for their most anticipated game of the season.

Oregon is coming off of a 31-24 home win against the Fresno State Bulldogs in week 1, while Ohio State took longer than expected to put away Minnesota on the road in a 45-31 win.

Few games will display more talent this season than this matchup. It will be the first meeting between these two teams since the 2015 College Football Playoff National Championship Game in which the Buckeyes defeated the Ducks 42-20.

Here's how to catch the action.

Where: Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

When: Saturday, September 11 at approx. 9:05 a.m. PST

TV: Fox

Announcers: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analysis), Jenny Taft (sideline reporter)

Stream: Pac-12 Live, FuboTV

Listen: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Live Updates: Ducks Digest Live Updates Story for up-to-date game coverage

Game Notes: Oregon vs. Ohio State

