Oregon vs. Ohio State: How to Watch, Get Live Updates

How to Watch Oregon vs. Ohio State
The No. 12 Oregon Ducks (1-0) are headed to Columbus to face the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) for their most anticipated game of the season.
Oregon is coming off of a 31-24 home win against the Fresno State Bulldogs in week 1, while Ohio State took longer than expected to put away Minnesota on the road in a 45-31 win.
Few games will display more talent this season than this matchup. It will be the first meeting between these two teams since the 2015 College Football Playoff National Championship Game in which the Buckeyes defeated the Ducks 42-20.
Here's how to catch the action.
Where: Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)
When: Saturday, September 11 at approx. 9:05 a.m. PST
TV: Fox
Announcers: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analysis), Jenny Taft (sideline reporter)
Stream: Pac-12 Live, FuboTV
Listen: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College
