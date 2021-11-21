Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Wide Receiver Johnny Johnson Out vs. Utah

    Johnson exited last week's game against Washington State and did not return.
    Author:

    Oregon starting wide receiver Johnny Johnson III will not be available Saturday against the Utes, as he was not seen during pregame warmups. Johnson exited last week's game against Washington State with a lower leg injury and did not return. 

    He was able to get off the field on his own power, but was carted to the locker room. 

    This is news is particularly notable seeing that it means Oregon will be without two starting wide receivers following the departure of Mycah Pittman earlier this week.

    The Ducks have talent at the position, including veteran Devon Williams. However Jaylon Redd was also not seen during pregame warmups and it looks like the Ducks will be without him on Saturday. The team will also likely need some contributions from younger players like Troy Franklin, Kris Hutson and Dont'e Thornton.

    Other players that could be in line for playing time include Josh Delgado, Isaiah Brevard, Isaah Crocker and Tevin Jeannis.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Johnny Johnson WSU
    Play
    Football

    Johnny Johnson III OUT vs. Utah

    The Ducks will be without two starting wide receivers against the Utes

    popo-aumavae-oregon-vs-utah
    Play
    Football

    LIVE UPDATES: No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 23 Utah

    cj-verdell-pac-12-championship-game-2019-vs-utah
    Play
    Football

    Looking Back at Oregon's Best Wins Over Utah in Recent Years

    The Ducks and Utes have had some exciting matchups since becoming Pac-12 foes in 2011

    You may also like:

    LIVE UPDATES: No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 23 Utah

    Join the Community

    Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

    Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

    Check out our Forums HERE

    Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE

    More Ducks

    Johnny Johnson WSU
    Football

    Johnny Johnson III OUT vs. Utah

    33 seconds ago
    popo-aumavae-oregon-vs-utah
    Football

    LIVE UPDATES: No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 23 Utah

    1 hour ago
    cj-verdell-pac-12-championship-game-2019-vs-utah
    Football

    Looking Back at Oregon's Best Wins Over Utah in Recent Years

    6 hours ago
    Mykael Wright Arizona Hype
    Football

    GAMEDAY CENTRAL: No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 23 Utah

    6 hours ago
    Kayvon Thibodeaux WSU
    Football

    Keys to the Game: Defense

    7 hours ago
    Travis Dye WSU
    Football

    Keys to the Game: Offense

    Nov 19, 2021
    tavion-thomas-utah
    Football

    How Healthy is Utah Ahead of Showdown Against Oregon?

    Nov 18, 2021
    Isaah Crocker WSU Tunnel
    Football

    PODCAST: Previewing No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 23 Utah

    Nov 18, 2021