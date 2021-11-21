Wide Receiver Johnny Johnson Out vs. Utah
Oregon starting wide receiver Johnny Johnson III will not be available Saturday against the Utes, as he was not seen during pregame warmups. Johnson exited last week's game against Washington State with a lower leg injury and did not return.
He was able to get off the field on his own power, but was carted to the locker room.
This is news is particularly notable seeing that it means Oregon will be without two starting wide receivers following the departure of Mycah Pittman earlier this week.
The Ducks have talent at the position, including veteran Devon Williams. However Jaylon Redd was also not seen during pregame warmups and it looks like the Ducks will be without him on Saturday. The team will also likely need some contributions from younger players like Troy Franklin, Kris Hutson and Dont'e Thornton.
Other players that could be in line for playing time include Josh Delgado, Isaiah Brevard, Isaah Crocker and Tevin Jeannis.
Johnny Johnson III OUT vs. Utah
The Ducks will be without two starting wide receivers against the Utes
