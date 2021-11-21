Johnny Johnson III OUT vs. Utah

Johnson exited last week's game against Washington State and did not return.

Oregon starting wide receiver Johnny Johnson III will not be available Saturday against the Utes, as he was not seen during pregame warmups. Johnson exited last week's game against Washington State with a lower leg injury and did not return.

He was able to get off the field on his own power, but was carted to the locker room.

This is news is particularly notable seeing that it means Oregon will be without two starting wide receivers following the departure of Mycah Pittman earlier this week.

The Ducks have talent at the position, including veteran Devon Williams. However Jaylon Redd was also not seen during pregame warmups and it looks like the Ducks will be without him on Saturday. The team will also likely need some contributions from younger players like Troy Franklin, Kris Hutson and Dont'e Thornton.

Other players that could be in line for playing time include Josh Delgado, Isaiah Brevard, Isaah Crocker and Tevin Jeannis.

You may also like:

LIVE UPDATES: No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 23 Utah

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Check out our Forums HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE